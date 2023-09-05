Orlando Pirates great Lekgwathi credits Bafana Bafana’s Broos for Lepasa's rebirth

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi is convinced Zakhele Lepasa’s club form sensationally improved due to national team chances.

Lepasa is enjoying a terrific season

He has scored 10 goals so far in all competitions

Lekgwathi credits Hugo Broos for Lepasa's rebirth

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa is enjoying a rich vein of form that has seen him score 10 goals in nine games across all competitions this season.

This is a man who was loaned out to SuperSport United for the second half of last term after finding it hard at Pirates.

While on loan at Matsatsantsa, he remained part of the Bafana Bafana set-up and he is back at the Buccaneers to establish himself as arguably the Premier Soccer League’s Man of the Moment.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Going to Bafana Bafana, that's why his game has improved so much, because for you to play for the national team, it means there's something special with you," Lekgwathi told SABC Sport.

"It happened with me, when I was still with Ria Stars, I got a [Bafana] call-up, I didn't play. When I joined Pirates, they called me and I became a regular.

"So, it shows there's something, even if other people can't see, the coach of Bafana can see, so I think going to SuperSport [United] and playing for Bafana helped him.

"It was a learning curve for him, going to SuperSport and coming back to Pirates, because there's no way you can compare the two [clubs] – Pirates is a big team, there are things that Pirates have that SuperSport don't have.

"So, for me, I think it was a learning curve for the boy, to say, 'You know what, I go back, I must work as hard.' You can see he's working extra hard – scoring goals is not easy, especially now in South Africa, we have good defenders.

"So I'm so impressed with him, and his work rate is so amazing, he must just continue to work hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa has managed to silence Broos' critics by delivering the goods whenever called up for the national team.

The Belgian endured sharp criticism for trusting Lepasa when the striker was struggling last season both at Pirates and on loan at SuperSport United.

But the Pirates star repaid Broos' faith in him by scoring one of the goals that sent Bafana to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals away in Liberia.

He was also on target against 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in June.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? Bafana's upcoming friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo are another opportunity for Lepasa to prove that he can lead Bafana's attack.