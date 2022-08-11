Orlando Pirates got away with red card and penalty against Stellenbosch FC - Barker insists

The experienced tactician has suggested the officials played a part as his team drew with their visitors in the South African top-tier assignment

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes his team outplayed Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League game played at Danie Craven Stadium and deserved maximum points.

The teams shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw; it was the Buccaneers who took the lead in the 45th minute courtesy of Nkosinathi Sibisi who converted a pass from Kabelo Dlamini. The Stellies fought back after the break and Fawaaz Basadien set up Junior Mendieta for an equaliser in the 54th minute.

A point was not enough for the tactician who felt his team had done well and should have defeated the Soweto heavyweights.

"No, I wouldn't say [I'm happy with the point]. I'm disappointed, it should have been three," Barker said after the game.

"We outplayed them in the first half. I have never seen a Stellenbosch football team play the way we did. A penalty that was not given, an elbow, which is a second yellow, which is a red card, is not given. The free-kick that's given that leads to the goal.

"So I am not happy with the point, we deserved more. We totally outplayed them, especially in the first half. In the second half, I think it turned a little bit even."

The 54-year-old coach also lauded his 19-year-old debutant Oswin Andries who was forced to start owing to circumstances surrounding the team. He could not hide his happiness at the way the hosts played.

"To have eight players not available for the game, give a debut to the youngster at the back, played him out of position to be a Man of the Match, I can only be proud of the effort. It is a bad result for us," Barker added.

Barker concluded by insisting they have a team that can match any team in the league and suggested they should not be underrated.

"I don't wanna sound arrogant but we don’t want to be a club that says 'we pushed Pirates'. Why must we push Pirates?

"Pirates are the same team in the league, there are 11 players on the pitch. There’s no sort of reason to ask 'you pushed them' because we're a good team. We can push any team in the league."