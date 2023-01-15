Orlando Pirates-Golden Arrows referee apologised for 'honest mistake', Vilakazi claims

Vusumuzi Vilakazi now claims the referee apologised after a costly mistake in Golden Arrows' 3-1 loss against Orlando Pirates in a PSL game.

WHAT HAPPENED: Vilakazi was asked whether he raised his concern with the officials after the match.

The tactician had stated his midfielder Makhubela Ntsako was fouled in the build-up of Pirates' second goal that gave them a 2-1 lead in Saturday's match that eventually ended 3-1 in Bucs' favour.

The tactician, however, insisted the officials should ensure such mistakes don't happen since they might cost coaches their jobs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "An honest mistake that was done by the referee. I approached him nicely and asked him, 'sir, what happened there?' and he said 'I'm sorry,'" Vilakazi said as quoted by Kick Off.

"That is what he said and at our expense [because] we lost the game. I don't care about the third goal because the situation is the one that changed the whole environment.

"Officials must do justice to us when it is necessary. Some other people must not play with our jobs."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Pirates' win ended their three-match losing run, it was a massive blow for Arrows in their bid to qualify for the MTN8, as they are now 11th on the table.

WHAT NEXT: Arrows will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they play Maritzburg United in their next PSL game.

Orlando Pirates will play Stellenbosch next.