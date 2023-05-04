Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper John Tlali spoke exclusively to GOAL about who should start between the sticks against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Chaine has struggled to keep clean sheets

Ofori has resumed training with his teammates

Pirates are winless in their last five Soweto Derbies

WHAT HAPPENED?: Sipho Chaine has been Bucs' first-choice keeper since the turn of the year after taking over from Siyabonga Mpontshane, with Richard Ofori out injured.

Clean sheets have been hard to come by for Chaine, who has kept just five from 17 matches, conceding 13 goals in the process.

The reliable Ofori has resumed full training ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash with Chiefs, but Tlali believes Chaine should start ahead of the Ghana international.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "The young boy is doing very well. He is still only 26. He has a bright future ahead," Tlali told GOAL.

"He is very calm. Yes, he makes a mistake or two, but is still learning. The more he plays, the more experience he gets and his confidence also grows.

"Furthermore, the team is also winning at the moment. Why change it when it is not broken?

WHAT ELSE DID TLALI SAY?: "They lost 1-0 [to Chiefs in February 2023], it was an own goal [by Olisa Ndah] and it can happen to anyone. It was unexpected. However, Pirates are doing very well now," he continued.

"Yes, Ofori has more experience, but as long as Chaine is doing well, he should continue playing and he will become an even better keeper.

"Another thing is that there is a lack of young South African goalkeepers who are playing regularly in the PSL," the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star stressed.

"We need young keepers who will one day take over when [Bafana first-choice keeper] Ronwen Williams retires from international football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori has kept six clean sheets from 13 matches across all competitions for Pirates in the current season.

While Siyabonga Mpontshane, who has been playing second-fiddle to Chaine, has kept three clean sheets in six games this term.

Nevertheless, Chaine is coach Jose Riveiro's trusted keeper at the moment and the former Bloemfontein Celtic shot-stopper is expected to start against Chiefs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Bucs will be the away side when they face Chiefs at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

A place in this season's Nedbank Cup final will be at stake with Pirates determined to snap their five-match winless run against Amakhosi.