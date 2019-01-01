Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sandilands wary of Kaizer Chiefs trio Billiat, Castro and Nurkovic

The former Platinum Stars shot-stopper is looking forward to facing his former Sundowns teammates in the Soweto Derby clash

goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says he is ready for attackers Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

The two Soweto giants are set to lock horns in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran shot-stopper made it known that he is aware of what the lethal front three are capable of ahead of the highly-anticipated match.

“Any one of those guys can change a game, they got those qualities in them. They have unbelievable ability and skill and can do something out of nothing if required," Sandilands told the media.

"We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we can only take it moment by moment on Saturday and see what kind of questions they pose on us as a defence on that particular day."

Sandilands, though, is confident that they will find a way to silence the three attackers, who have been in good form during Chiefs' current four-match winning run across all competitions.

“We know what they are capable of, we will respect them. But as the coach said, we will obviously do our analysis and see where their strength are and maybe which situations we can manipulate them not to allow their strengths not to happen," he continued.

"So, we will do our homework and on the day see what questions are being posed and how effective we are in trying to impose on them.”

The 36-year-old player, who played with Billiat and Castro at , went on to state that Bucs will have to be on top of their game on the day.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, we know that we have to be at a very good level. Because like I said, on any given moment those guys can change a game and do anything, they are very creative," he added.

"I know two of them from the Sundowns day, I am not saying I know how they play and what they are going to do, but what they are capable of.”

Pirates will be hoping for another cup win over Chiefs, having emerged 2-1 winners in last season's Telkom Knockout semi-finals.