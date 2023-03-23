Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori unmoved by Chaine takeover amid possible transfer as contract nears ends

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he will not be “greedy” as he throws his weight behind Sipho Chaine who has seized the number one spot.

Ofori got injured in November 2022

Sipho Chaine has taken over as the number-one keeper

The Ghana international now faces an uncertain future

WHAT HAPPENED? Ofori last played a competitive match in November 2022 in the MTN8 final and has since then been recovering from injury. That fitness setback saw him being agonizingly dropped from the Ghana squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ofori is now back in training but has found Chaine now as the number-one keeper. Chaine has managed to keep four clean sheets in 11 appearances for the Buccaneers across all competitions.

WHAT OFORI SAID: “You motivate him [Chaine] because this sport is not about individuals. People were there before you came. So when you are not there, someone must also continue,” said Ofori as per IOL.

“It’s not only about one person. You can’t be greedy and talk about yourself only. The most important thing is about the success of the club. So, I always talk to him, motivate him to keep on going.

“He mustn’t lose focus. I know it’s a difficult task and he’s been doing well. That’s the most important thing for the club and us all.

“I thank Orlando Pirates, my family, fans and the chairman [Khoza]. I think what Dr. Khoza said made me realise that life is not about winning sometimes.

“He said sometimes you lose as a person and that will build you as a man. I don’t want to talk about what has passed. I am focusing on my recovery and doing what I love.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are now three months left on Ofori's Pirates contract. With no extension signed as yet, the Ghanian's future remains unclear. What could work against Ofori is how he has become injury prone.

Even last season, he missed the bigger part of the campaign struggling with fitness issues. At 29, he looks like a player who has a couple of years at Pirates ahead of him but injury issues could be a huge concern.

Pirates could refresh their goalkeeping department for next season as 36-year-old Siyabonga Mpontshane's contract is also coming to an end.

The veteran shot-stopper briefly seized the number one jersey following Ofori's injury but a series of costly errors saw Chaine being preferred.

What could also make Pirates go on a hunt for new goalkeepers ahead of next season is that fourth-choice Kopano Thuntsane lacks experience.

STOTY IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR OFORI? Having started full training, Ofori would be keen on working harder and reclaiming the number one spot in the team.

Also, staying injury-free and top performances could convince his bosses to table a new contract offer for him.