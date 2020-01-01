Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori relishing looming Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs

The Ghana number one arrived at the Buccaneers on Tuesday, days before the biggest match on South African soil

new signing Richard Ofori has admitted he is aware of the magnitude of the Soweto Derby against .

Pirates and their traditional foes Chiefs are set to face off in an MTN8 semi-final match on October 31, which would be 11 days after Ofori joined the Buccaneers.

It is not yet clear who will start in goal for Pirates on that day between Ofori, Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane, but the number one goalkeeper admits he has been a keen follower of derby showdowns ever since he arrived at his former club .

More teams

"I have been watching the derby games since I came to . I know how they are nice," Ofori told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

"Like when they are playing you see all the teams watching. Whenever they were playing [while I was at Maritzburg] you see all the teams [following them]. Even if they are not playing, you play early and then later you go and watch them.

"If they are playing in the afternoon, be yourself, you ask for a scoreline at half-time because we would have been playing. That's important that game is and you can enjoy it. I'm looking forward to it."

But Ofori joins a team that last won the Premier Soccer League title in 2012, a run that might not be associated with a traditional giant.

Their last piece of silverware was the 2014 Nedbank Cup and Ofori understands the weight of expectations on himself and his teammates' shoulders.

Article continues below

"As a big club that's what everyone is expecting [trophies]," said Ofori.

"It's not just any other club, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world so that's what the fans want for the team to win trophies. So I take it as a challenge."

Since arriving in South Africa in 2017, Ofori was at Maritzburg United, a team that never won a major trophy and lifting any with Pirates would be his first medal on these shores.