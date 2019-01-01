Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo removed from CBL Cup starting XI to face Kaizer Chiefs

The former Amakhosi keeper's place in the Bucs starting line-up has been taken by Sandilands, who was the club's No.1 toward the end of last season

goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will not take part in this weekend's Soweto Derby match against .

The lanky shot-stopper was set to start against his former club as he had gathered more votes than Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Joris Delle.

However, he has been removed from the list of goalkeepers available for selection with a suspected injury.

Khuzwayo has been struggling with an ankle injury since joining the Sea Robbers from Amakhosi in 2018, but is yet to make his official debut for Pirates.

On Monday, the Umlazi-born keeper declared himself injury-free as the excitement for the eighth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup was beginning to build up.

Feels kinda brilliant being injury free — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) July 22, 2019

But his removal from the team has left Pirates fans frustrated, especially because the majority of them wanted to see him in action.

With Khuzwayo out and unlikely to make a comeback before Saturday, Sandilands is now leading the pack with over 20 000 votes to his name.

Sandilands was Bucs' No.1 toward the end of last season after dislodging Mpontshane and former goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

He will be expected to continue where he left off as the Sea Robbers attempt to stop Amakhosi from winning the CBL Cup for the third successive season.

Mpontshane and Delle are also in contention for the place in the starting line-up.

Here is an updated starting line-up for the Buccaneers: Wayne Sandilands, Mthokozisi Dube, Innocent Maela, Justice Chabalala, Happy Jele, Ben Motshwari, Luvyo Memela, Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch, Augustine Mulenga, and Justin Shonga.