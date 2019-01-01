Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane ruled out for the remainder of the season

Bucs have been handed a double boost ahead of their last two crucial league matches of the current campaign, while Mabokgwane has been ruled out

have provided an injury update ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash with on Saturday.

The Soweto giants have disclosed that goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane will miss the team's last two league matches after undergoing a successful operation.

Mabokgwane injured his finger during a training session and he is set to be out for around six weeks according to Bucs' official website.

"Goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane underwent a successful operation on his injured finger," a statement read.

"Unfortunately due to this intervention, this means that the goal minder will miss the remaining games of the season against Cape Town City and ."

"According to the Bucs' medical team, the 31-year-old will undergo reassessment on the 6 May 2019 for removal of stitches and then will commence physiotherapy and occupational therapy."

However, the Bucs site also revealed that defender Diamond Thopola and midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi have both resumed full training after recovering from their respective injuries.

"Meanwhile, the medical team has also since confirmed that Diamond Thopola as well as Kudakwashe Mahachi have been cleared and can return to full training," another statement read.

This will come as a massive boost to Bucs, who are looking to win their last two matches and clinch their maiden PSL title since 2012.