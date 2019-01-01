Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes confirms departure from club

The British keeper trainer, who is well-travelled, has left the Buccaneers following a successful spell with the club

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes has confirmed his departure from the Soweto giants.

The Welsh trainer had joined the Buccaneers prior to the start of the recent 2018/19 season after parting ways with English Championship side .

Sparkes has now left Pirates after one campaign, which saw his side boast one of the best defensive records in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

"My time (with) has come to an end," Sparkes wrote in his official Twitter page on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is pleased to have worked for Pirates and lauded the club as one of the biggest teams on the African continent.

"I would like to thank the management, technical team, goalkeepers, players and fans for the opportunity to work and represent one of Africa’s biggest clubs," he continued.

"I wish the club all the success in the future. Up The Bucs, Once (and) Always."

The well-travelled trainer replaced Croatian goalkeeper coach Ivica Vukusic at Pirates and he worked under head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Sparkes worked with Jackson Mabokgwane, Brilliant Khuzwayo, Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane in the Bucs goalkeeping department.

The Buccaneers finished the season having conceded 24 goals in 30 league games, which was the best defensive record in the division, shared with the champions .

It was an improvement from the 2017/18 campaign, when Pirates conceded 26 goals in 30 matches.