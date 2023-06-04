Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Chaine opens up about 'unexpected move' to Soweto giants from Chippa United

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine has described joining the Buccaneers as his “great achievement” as he reflects on the past season.

Chaine joined Pirates in September last year

He is now Bucs' number-one goalkeeper

The shot-stopper reflects on his season

WHAT HAPPENED? Chaine beat last winter’s PSL transfer window to join the Soweto giants after starting the season at Chippa United. After initially struggling for a breakthrough in his early days at Pirates, Chaine has now established himself as the number-one goalkeeper at the club ahead of the more experienced Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Moving to Pirates on transfer deadline day, Chaine says it was a shocking move he never expected.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For me, it was really unexpected and it came as a shock to me as well,” said Chaine as per iDiski Times.

“It was a shock to everyone. Coming to the greatest club, coming to Orlando Pirates, not so much to have established, coming to this environment that always strives to win each and every game, I think for me it was a great achievement at how I pushed myself and how I always demanded from myself.

“Like you saw coming from Celtic, Royal AM, Chippa, I always look at how I get better as a footballer.

“Everyone can say it worked well at Pirates because we won trophies. But it starts by how much you are willing to learn, how much you invested into your craft, into your football.

“For me personally, this is a great achievement – there is more, but I like to give the glory to God for giving me this opportunity. Everyone wants to be in my space now, but like I said, nobody expected it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chaine has asserted himself as the Buccaneers' first-choice goalkeeper he could face bigger challenges to keep his place next season. With Melusi Buthelezi said to be on his way to Pirates, how arrival is expected to make competition for the number one jersey stiff.

Buthelezi has already announced he is leaving TS Galaxy after finishing a season he had better statistics than Chaine. The former Rockets goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets in 21 PSL games while Chaine did not concede six times in 18 matches for the two clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHAINE? The Pirates goalkeeper will have more work to do to maintain his place as the number one stopper.