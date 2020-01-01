Orlando Pirates' goal-leaking problems are structural - Mbele

The Buccaneers have conceded the second-most number of league goals this season

administrative manager Floyd Mbele says they have “a structural problem” that cannot leave defenders alone at the mercy of blame for conceding a high number of goals.

Pirates have conceded in 21 goals in 14 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches so far this season, the second-highest number after , who have shipped in 23.

But Mbele has deflected blame from being directed at defenders alone, saying the whole team is responsible for the team being vulnerable at the back.

“It will be unfair to point fingers at our defence. Our problem is not a defensive problem, but a structural problem,” Mbele was quoted as saying as per IOL.

“When you concede goals, it doesn’t start from the back. That’s why I’m saying it is a structural problem. We can’t only blame the defenders. It is a collective responsibility.”

Interestingly, Pirates have scored the second-most number of league goals, managing 22, seven behind log leaders Chiefs.

“This is similar to strikers. You can’t only blame them for not scoring goals. Midfielders can also score goals, and so too the defenders. It is a collective responsibility,” said Mbele.

While Mbele attributes the leaking of goals to a disjointed team structure, new coach Josef Zinnbauer might look to fortify his backline with a central defender during the January transfer window.

Captain Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza have played the most games together at the heart of defence this season, while Justice Chabalala and Alfred Ndengane have seen little action.

Fifth-placed Pirates resume their league campaign with a visit to Bloemfontein at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.