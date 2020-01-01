Shitolo 'praying that all goes well' on return to Orlando Pirates

The 30-year-old defender has spent the last season and a half on loan away from the Buccaneers

defender Gladwin Shitolo, on-loan to , is keen to muscle his way into coach Josef Zinnbauer’s plans when he returns to the Sea Robbers next season.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at , Shitolo was again shipped out this season despite playing regular football at the Chilli Boys.

Again earning consistent game time at Arrows this term, the defender is hoping that he has done enough to impress Zinnbauer.

“What I know is that I will be going back to my mother club. I am going to report for pre-season at Pirates and I pray that it will all go well,” Shitolo told Sowetan Live.

“I have never been discouraged because everything happens for a reason. When I went to Chippa, I believed that God wants to use me there at the club. So, in everything that happens, my thinking is that it's for a purpose.”

It was former coach Milutin Sredojevic who twice sent Shitolo away on loan and it is yet to be seen what Zinnbauer would make of the defender.

Having made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, Shitolo has been impressive enough to earn a national team call-up from Molefi Ntseki.

He was included in the squad that was due to face Sao Tome e Principe in back-to-back 2021 qualifiers before football was suspended owing to the coronavirus.

By catching Ntseki’s eye, Shitolo believes that he could have done enough to endear himself in Zinnbauer’s plans.

“A few seasons ago I had a very good season at Pirates, but I never got a Bafana call-up. But now at Arrows I have that call-up that I have been praying for,” continued Shitolo.

The former Jomo Cosmos defender's best season at Pirates could be the 2017/18 campaign when he featured in 19 league games.