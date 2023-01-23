'Orlando Pirates gave Stellenbosch a football lesson' - Barker concedes Stellies stood no chance against Bucs

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has conceded there was no way his team would have matched Orlando Pirates in Sunday's PSL game.

Stellies fell to Pirates on Sunday

Barker's team fighting relegation

Tactician insists Bucs could not be matched

WHAT HAPPENED: Barker concedes the Stellies were inferior to the Sea Robbers, who were able to call on immense quality in Sunday's 4-1 victory at Orlando Stadium.

Bucs got their goals courtesy of Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Kermit Erasmus, and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo with the visitors getting their consolation through Mervin Boji.

The 55-year-old insists the lessons taken last weekend will be positively consumed to help the team improve ahead of their next Premier Soccer League game against Cape Town City.

WHAT HE SAID: “When the opposition are able to bring in international players as substitutes and we’re thin at this stage and bringing in players with barely four or face PSL appearances, but we have to take the lessons learned, the only way you can grow as a team, as a club," Barker said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“We take it on the chin, we can’t hide away from the fact we were given a football lesson today – and then regroup, reset and figure out with 12 matches to go what needs to be done, to ensure we continue to be competitive and stay in this league.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's win was a massive confidence booster for Pirates, who are eyeing a spot in next season's Caf Champions League.

Their chances of finishing in the top two spots are high considering the fact that Richards Bay - who are second on the table, have 30 points.

However, the defeat leaves Stellies in a precarious position considering they are just two points above bottom side Marumo Gallants.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will be aiming at making it three wins in a row when they play Marumo Gallants on Saturday.