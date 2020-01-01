Orlando Pirates gave me a fair chance, but I could not adjust - Mahachi

The Zimbabwean reveals the reason why he was released by the Soweto giants after spending just a season at the club

SuperSport United winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has admitted he took time to settle down at former team , making it difficult for him to compete for regular football against "a lot of quality players" at the club.

Arriving at Pirates before the start of the 2018/19 campaign after a three-season stint at , Mahachi managed 13 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals for the Soweto giants.

It was not the kind of performance that impressed former coach Milutin Sredojevic and the player concedes that he was handed a fair opportunity to prove himself.

After struggling to cement a regular place, Mahachi says the club let him go to create space for their foreign player's quota and sign French goalkeeper Joris Delle and Zambian Austin Muwowo.

"Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates," said Mahachi as per Sowetan Live.

"I was given a fair chance there but I couldn't adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with. I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners.

"They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano [Tembo] called me to come here [at SuperSport United]. I'm happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy [MTN8]. I failed to do that in other teams I played for."

Now having found a home at SuperSport, Mahachi has featured in 21 Premier Soccer League ( ) games and five Cup matches so far this season, scoring three goals.

He appears to have found his rhythm at Matsatsantsa where he says it was easy to cement his place in the team under compatriot Tembo.

"It is not difficult to break into the starting line-up here, the only thing you need to do is work hard," Mahachi said.

"If you don't, the coach will not make any favours for you because you come from the same country. But I'm not expecting favours from him to play me."

Having arrived in from Zimbabwean giants Highlanders, Mahachi struggled for game time at before a loan stint at Arrows was transformed into a permanent move.