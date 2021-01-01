Orlando Pirates fully prepared for Al Ahli Benghazi's time-wasting and fouls - Davids

Josef Zinnbauer's right-hand man believes their recent trip to North Africa gave them some valuable information about their opponents

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says their thorough studying of Al Ahli Benghazi from last week's Caf Confederation Cup Group A match away in Libya showed that they have to be wary of their opponents' time-wasting and set-piece-chasing antics.

The Buccaneers host their Libyan opponents at Orlando Pirates Stadium on Sunday knowing a victory would put them well on their way to qualification for the knock-out stage.

After drawing 0-0 with the same opponents seven days ago, Davids is certain Pirates have the platform to claim maximum points despite Al Ahli Benghazi's tricks.

"We have got a lot of information in Libya in our previous match, knowing exactly the finer details that you do not see or do not pick up in terms of analysis," Davids told Pirates' media.

"We saw how they approach the game, seeing how they handle the game, their game management style in terms of time-wasting and gaining fouls in territories where they want set-pieces.

"So we are fully prepared, we know what to expect now. Everything is there for us now, the platform is there for us to be able to get our three points."

Pirates face Al Ahli Benghazi, who are just a point below them with four, and a win for the Libyan visitors will see them dislodging the Buccaneers from the second spot in the group.

But the Soweto giants could draw confidence from the fact that they have not lost at home in the Confederation Cup since 2015.

Their last match at home was a 2-1 win over now leaders Enyimba, while Benghazi's last trip was a 2-1 defeat away at ES Setif.

Although not touching on Benghazi's supposed antics, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer stated what to expect from their opponents.

"We know the team from Benghazi is very strong, they have a very good shape. We felt it in the away game, they have a structure," Zinnbauer told the media.

"They know what they have to do against us. But we have a home game now and we have to focus on this game.

"The target is clear; three points. In the last game at home, we got three points and that is the next target. I think if you have three points, you have a good chance to go to the next stage or the final."