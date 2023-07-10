Orlando Pirates will go ahead with friendly match against 'Israeli apartheid' side Maccabi Tel Aviv despite calls for a boycott

Orlando Pirates have said they will go ahead with friendly match against Maccabi Tel Aviv as the sides are set to meet in a mini tournament in Spain.

Pirates defy the call to boycott friendly match

Bucs gives reasons why they will continue with the tie

Pirates will be in Spain for two weeks

WHAT HAPPENED: Pro-Palestine group BDS Coalition tried to interdict Pirates from taking part in an international club friendly against Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, basing their premise for the boycott on Israel being an apartheid nation.

Pirates are set to take part in a mini tournament in Spain where they will face clubs like Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle and LaLiga outfit UD Las Palmas.

The Soweto giants have since made their stance known on the matter as they remain committed to honouring their club friendly with Maccabi.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Orlando Pirates is participating in a pre-season camp organised by a Fifa Match Agent involving numerous clubs from Africa, Asia, Europe and Middle East. Pirates had no hand in organising the event. In fact, Pirates needed to fulfil a criteria qualifying us to participate.

"Pirates had no liaisons with any participating club or the organisers relating to fixtures. The fixtures were arrived at independently by the organisers. It is an important fact that all the participating clubs are Fifa affiliates regulated by Fifa statutes," said the club in a statement released on Monday morning.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates went on to state that there is no reason worthy enough for the club to heed the call to desert the match.

"Pirates' core functioning is governed by rules. It is to the rules that Pirates went when confronted with calls to withdraw from playing Maccabi.

"There is no cultural boycott or boycott of any form by either the South African government, Fifa or the host country that Pirates can base its refusal to play against Maccabi on. Heeding a call from any other body would create a conflict within Pirates that would undermine the club’s values and history irreparably," the statement read.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates have landed in Spain where they will be based in the city of Marabella and are set to take on Maccabi this Thursday before playing Del Valle on Saturday.