Orlando Pirates found guilty by PSL Disciplinary Committee

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando Pirates guilty of “unreasonably” denying TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi entrance into Orlando Stadium.

Ugly scenes were witnessed just before Pirates played against TS Galaxy in a league match on December 11, 2021 as the Buccaneers security personnel blocked Sukazi from accessing the stadium.

A heated brawl, captured on video, made rounds and the Mpumalanga-based side reported Pirates to the PSL.

After the Soweto giants were charged and appeared before the PSL DC, they have now been found guilty and are set to be sentenced on May 3.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has returned a guilty verdict. This is a result of Pirates have been found unreasonably denied Mr Tim Sukazi access to Orlando Stadium when he was entitled to do so,” said Majavu as per PSL media department.

“As a result, Orlando Pirates was found to have brought the league, the game, Safa, Caf, Fifa and the sponsors into disrepute. Having been so convicted, the next stage is for parties to address the committee with the appropriate sanction.

“The matter will therefore argue on 3 May 2022 at 15h00 with regard to what each party contends should be the appropriate sanction whereafter the DC will make its final decision on sanction.”

It is yet to be seen if Pirates will appeal against the guilty verdict.

After Sukazi’s clash with the Pirates’ security personnel, another TS Galaxy official claimed he was assaulted by his Buccaneers counterpart and made a police report.

The Soweto giants went on to beat TS Galaxy 2-0 on that eventful day.

Meanwhile, Pirates issued an injury update on attacker Vincent Pule ahead of Wednesday's league match against Chippa United at home.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old picked up a thigh injury while on national duty with Bafana Bafana last year.

"In the Bucs camp, a return is on the horizon for midfielder Vincent Pule, who made his last league appearance in October 2021," said Pirates in a statement.