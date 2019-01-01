Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch named PSL Footballer of the Season

The South Africa international won two accolades at the PSL Awards ceremony which took place on Sunday night

The Premier Soccer League ( PSL ) held its annual end of the season awards ceremony at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Pitso Mosimane, who guided to their second succesive title, was named Coach of the Season accolade.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana walked away with the PSL Midfielder of the Season award, while his team-mate Ricardo Nascimento scooped the Defender of the Season accolade.

Thembinkosi Lorch, who played an important role in helping challenge for the PSL title and finish second behind Sundowns, won the main awards on the night.

The forward was named PSL Players' Player of the Season - beating Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and Kekana to the accolade.

Lorch then scooped the prestigious Footballer of the Season award which is voted by the 16 coaches in the PSL only.

Black striker Mwape Musonda walked away with the PSL Top Goalscorer award after netting 16 goals.

Full list of winners

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON:

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) — R250 000

ABSA Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) — R200 000

ABSA Premiership Coach of the Season:

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R75 000

ABSA Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Teboho Mokoena ( SuperSport United ) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Defender of the Season:

Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Goal of the Season:

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Top Goal Scorer of the Season:

Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards) - R50 000

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING:

Pieter Leeuwenburgh ( ) - R8 000

Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament:

Elvis Chipezeze ( Baroka FC ) - R200 000

NEDBANK CUP: Player of the Tournament:

Zakhele Lepasa ( TS Galaxy ) - R150 000

NEDBANK CUP: Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Terrence Mashigo - R50 000 (TS Galaxy)

MULTICHOICE Diski Challenge Precious Find:

Sipho Chaine (Bloemfontein ) - R30 000

MULTICHOICE Diski Shield Top Goalscorers:

Sizwe Twala ( Kaizer Chiefs ) and Khanyisile Mayo ( SuperSport United ) - R30 000

MULTICHOICE Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:

Siboniso Conco ( Golden Arrows ) - R30 000

NATIONAL FIRST DIVISION TOP GOALSCORER OF THE SEASON:

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee of the Season: — R50 000

Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season — R40 000

Article continues below

Emmanuel De Sani