Orlando Pirates forward Radiopane opens up on loan move decision

Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane says he wanted to spend the upcoming season with the Soweto giants but his agent decided he should be loaned him out to Cape Town Spurs.

The 19-year-old will be playing National First Division football despite making steps towards the first team with four Premier Soccer League appearances last term.

He scored 24 goals from 27 games in the DStv Diski Challenge to win the Golden Boot last season in performances that positioned him as a possible answer to Pirates' attacking frailties.

“I wanted to stay at Pirates for the upcoming season but obviously with everything that's happened now I can't but I'll always be grateful for everything the club is doing for me,” said Radiopane as per IOL.

“I'm very happy to be working with Mike Makaab, he's a former Pirates coach and an experienced man so it was his decision for me to join Spurs and I'm happy about it.”

After some terrific performances for Pirates’ reserve side last season, he was named the DDC Player of the Season.

But the player has pointed out areas he feels he needs to work on and improve.

“I think I need to work more on my focus because sometimes I switch off at crucial times and if I can polish that then I feel like I could become a better player,” Radiopane continued.

Had he stayed at Pirates for next season, Radiopane was going to be competing for a starting place against Kwame Peprah and new signings Evidence Makgopa, who arrived from Baroka FC, as well as Cameroonian Bienvenue Eva Nga who came in from Chippa United

Having previously played for the South Africa Under-17 team, he is now part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the ongoing Cosafa Cup.

His loan move comes as Pirates also offloaded another striker, Frank Mhango, who was sidelined last season before joining AmaZulu.

The Buccaneers forwards have been struggling to reach double figures in the past seasons with last season's major signing upfront Peprah managing just seven league goals in 25 league games.

Other forwards Terrence Dzvukamanja and injury-prone Zakhele Lepasa ended the season with no league goals although the latter battled fitness issues.