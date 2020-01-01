Orlando Pirates forward Mhango would've already scored 20 goals by now - Kanyenda

The former Malawi international feels that the former Bidvest Wits marksman has performed well despite playing under pressure

forward Frank Mhango would have scored 20 goals in the Premier Soccer League ( ) by now.

This is according to former striker Essau Kanyenda, who praised his Malawian compatriot when speaking on The Citizen.

Nicknamed Gabadinho, Mhango is sitting at the top of the PSL's goalscoring chart having netted 14 goals in the current season which has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kanyenda, who was a prolific striker during his days with Jomo Cosmos, feels that the 27-year-old player has performed well despite playing under pressure at Pirates.

“Gaba has that ability to become a top goal-scorer. The only problem is that at a team like Pirates, it’s not like the teams that I played for," Kanyenda said.

"Because at Cosmos there was not much pressure and we had good players.

“It’s an advantage for him at Pirates if he can keep his head cool. Playing for Pirates is already an advantage."

With Pirates left with seven league games, Kanyenda believes that Mhango would have already scored 20 goals if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic.

"If he can just connect well with his teammates it’s going to be easy for him to be a top goal-scorer and pass the 20-goal mark," he added.

"But now with this corona thing, it’s going to be difficult because it will be like you’re starting afresh.

"I think if it wasn’t for the virus he could have already scored 20 goals, that’s what I think.”

It remains to be seen when the PSL will resume with the league's board of governors set to meet on April 30.