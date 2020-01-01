Orlando Pirates forward Mhango will beat Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic to PSL Golden Boot - Mphela

The retired striker has backed the Bucs marksman ahead of the Soweto Derby clash on February 29

Former marksman Katlego Mphela has tipped forward Frank Mhango for the Golden Boot accolade.

Mhango, who is enjoying arguably his best season in , is currently sitting at the top of the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals from 19 matches.

The Malawi international is closely followed by four players, Samir Nurkovic of Chiefs, ’ Knox Mutizwa, forward Peter Shalulile and FC striker Bongi Ntuli, all on 11 goals.

Mphela, who won the PSL Golden Boot award in 2010, feels that Mhango stands a better chance of clinching the accolade because of his form in front of goal.

“I think Gabadinho has a chance judging by his form and has been banging in goals,” Mphela told Far Post.

Mhango has been in scintillating of late, scoring form netting 11 goals in his last 10 league matches.

The former Bloemfontein player is looking to become the first Malawian footballer to win the award which is named after Pirates legend Lesley Manyathela.

“The way the team plays, they play around him. With the games that are coming, he will still get a couple of goals," Mphela added.

"He will get to 17 or 18 goals so I will go with Gabadinho."

Mhango will be looking to add to his tally when Pirates take on their arch-rivals Chiefs on February 29 which is the last Soweto Derby clash of the season.

The 27-year-old has already scored twice against Chiefs this season, in the Telkom Knockout Cup and PSL matches this term.