Orlando Pirates forward Mhango confirms Buccaneers exit

Orlando Pirates striker Frank Mhango has expressed “huge relief” as he discloses he has agreed with the club to leave at the end of this season.

Mhango has described the current term as a “stressful season” in which he struggled for game time, making five Premier Soccer League appearances, one in the MTN8 and four in the Caf Confederation Cup.

If he leaves, it will be the end of the Malawian’s three seasons at the Soweto giants where his contract was due to expire on June 30.

“We had a meeting recently and both parties agreed by mutual consent to part ways,” Mhango told Malawian publication, The Nation.

“It is a huge relief to me because I was hardly enjoying game time. It has been a stressful season for me and I can’t wait to move on and, hopefully, this will be a new dawn for my career.”

During the season reports emerged suggesting Mhango had clashed with his Pirates coaches over some off-field issues.

The forward has disclosed there were issues but has downplayed what was transpiring between him at the club.

“Of course, there were issues, but they were blown out of proportion,” said Mhango.

“I have been training hard…I have been outstanding during training, but surprisingly, the coaches have been ignoring me and there is nothing I can do about it. It could be something personal, I really don’t know.”

After Mhango’s scintillating performance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January, there were expectations that he would return to be a regular at the Soweto giants.

But he continued to be sidelined as he now looks to start a new life elsewhere.

The player says his agent Mike Makaab informed him he is in discussion with some clubs he could possibly sign for.

“He [Makaab] told me that there are a few clubs that he is talking to and we are having another meeting today [Friday] for an update,” Mhango said.

Article continues below

“So, that’s where we are and I am just waiting to see what will come up at the end of the season.”

It is yet to be seen if Mhango will play any further part for the Buccaneers this season.