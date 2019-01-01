Orlando Pirates forward Meshack Maphangule joins Chippa United on loan

The 27-year-old player will look to impress during his spell with the Eastern Cape-based side next season

forward Meshack Maphangule will be playing for in the upcoming 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Goal has gathered the former Black player has joined the Chilli Boys on a season-long loan deal.

“Maphangule is with Chippa now. He has signed and he will play for Chippa next season. Pirates and Chippa have agreed on a one-year deal. If he plays well at Chippa, Pirates will want him back,” a source told Goal.

Maphangule joined the Buccaneers from Leopards in June last year, but he failed to command a regular spot under coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Moreover, the Soweto giants announced that the attacker and Mpho Makola were transfer-listed last month.

Under coach Sredojevic, Maphangule could only make four appearances in all competitions and he competed with the likes of Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch.

A reliable source told Goal that Maphangule made attempts to return to Leopards, but he has since moved to the Eastern Cape-based side.

The 27-year-old player will be hoping to impress coach Clinton Larsen, who will be in charge of Chippa next season.

The Chilli Boys are already in their pre-season camp and have reportedly signed Lehlogonolo Masalesa from Leopards whilst Diamond Thopola and Gladwin Shitolo have also joined the club from Pirates.

However, the latest media reports suggest Shitolo is keen to move to his former club, Lamontville .

In addition, Larsen will look to ensure Chippa start the new PSL season with a win when they face Stellenbosch FC on August 03.