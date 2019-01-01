EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Pirates forward Meshack Maphangule could return to Black Leopards

The hard-working forward has attracted interest from a PSL club after being transfer listed by the Buccaneers

After he was placed on the transfer list by Orlando Pirates on Friday, Meshack Maphangule could head back to Black Leopards.

The 27-year-old forward battled for game time under Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic last season and the club has decided to offload him.

According to an impeccable source, Maphangule is on the radar of Lidoda Duvha, who are keen to re-sign the player.

“He (Maphangule) may go back to . Pirates are not fair because they should have made the announcement just after the end of the season,” a source told Goal.

The source, who is close to the player, expressed disappointment in why the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up delayed the announcement because some PSL clubs have already reinforced their squads.

“I mean clubs have signed players now and it will be difficult to find clubs for other players,” expressed the source.

Maphangule was previously linked with a move away from Pirates just before the January transfer window, but he was retained despite seeing less game time.

The former Dynamos midfielder joined Pirates in July last year, but could not establish himself at the Soweto giants and the club decided against retaining him.

Pirates released a statement on Friday announcing that the likes of Diamond Thopola, Caio Marcelo and Gladwin Shitolo were released to join .

In addition, the 1995 African champions also parted ways with defender Thabo Matlaba whilst announcing Mpho Makola and Maphangule’s transfer listing.

Under coach Sredojevic, Maphangule could only make four appearances in all competitions and he competed against the likes of Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch.

With Leopards having introduced a new coach in Lionel Soccoia and signed new players such as Mogakolodi Ngele and Thuso Phala this week, it remains to be seen if the Lidoda Duvha hierarchy will sign Maphangule.