Orlando Pirates forward Lorch plays down Bafana Bafana return as ‘too soon’

The Buccaneers star attacker has been included in the national team for the first time since Hugo Broos took over as coach

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinksi Lorch says he didn’t expect to be called up for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men travel to Rabat to meet the Atlas Lions on Thursday in their bid to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.

After getting injured early August 2021 in the Carling Black Label Cup, Lorch was sidelined until December when he started his season late.

After initially struggling on his return, Lorch only picked up form late in the season and managed to attract Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

He is now back in the Bafana fold, having last played for the national team in October 2019 when South Africa beat Mali 2-1 in an international friendly match in Port Elizabeth.

“I’d like to thank all those who supported me. It was not an easy season for me with all the injuries that I had,” said Lorch as per Sowetan Live.

“I am happy that I am back in the Bafana team and I am looking forward to the game. To be honest, I think it was too soon for me. I did not expect it but I knew that it was going to come because my performance was going up and I was helping the team to win the games.

“I remember when the season started, I got a groin injury and I was out for six weeks. And when I came back, I got a shoulder dislocation and I had to go for an operation and it kept me out for about three months.

“I came back early December and I had gained some weight. So, I had to work on my fitness. I think I am getting there but I won’t put pressure on myself. I'll take it slowly until I reach my full potential — you could see in the last four matches in the league that I gave it my all.”

Lorch is one of the experienced players in the current Bafana squad.

“When I saw my name in the Bafana preliminary squad, I told myself to push harder so that I can make the final team,” Lorch said.

“I managed to score my first goal of the season, made three assists and won the Man of the Match award against Maritzburg. The spirit is high in the camp and all the players want to play against Morocco.

"The coach is very good and the team is young and just needs to work hard. Morocco won’t be easy — we just need to apply ourselves and all shall follow.”

Bafana are expected to leave for Morocco on Saturday evening.