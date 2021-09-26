Orlando Pirates forward Lepasa dismisses retirement reports as 'fake news'

The 24-year-old has not been involved in competitive action in 2021 due to a long-term injury

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa has debunked rumours circulating on social media that he has retired from football.

Having last played on December 16, 2020 in a league match against Chippa United, Lepasa has struggled to come back into action after a longterm injury.

A social media message announcing he was retiring from the game has been doing rounds and the player has moved in to distance himself from the post, calling it 'fake news'.

“It is a very sad end of my career to announce my retirement. I never expected such and it hurts me that I’m forced to even if I don;t want to,” a social media post in Lepasa’s name read.

“But I won’t force things, it will take some while for me to recover and to be honest it won’t be now. It will take time for me to heal. But I enjoyed every moment with the Buccaneers and the whole PSL teams.

“I wanted to see myself playing for bigger teams more especially in international leagues but unfortunately my journey ends here. I wish nothing but the best to my team.”

But the forward has dismissed the message while expressing “disappointment” at the 'fake news'.

He says he has been undergoing rehabilitation to his injury, is on a recovery path and edging closer to returning to action.

“This post has been going around and it’s fake news,” Lepasa said on his official Twitter account.

“Rehab has been great, there’s no need to rush though, and it’s almost done. We’ve come so far, and I can’t wait to be back. Please stop spreading fake news and playing with our lives, worse on TV. Disappointing.”

This post has been going around and it's fake news! Rehab has been great, there's no need to rush though, and it's almost done. We've come so far, and I can't wait to be back!



Please stop spreading fake news and playing with our lives, worse on TV. Disappointing!

Before getting injured, Lepasa managed seven Premier Soccer League games last season.

In his absence, Pirates have struggled upfront especially when other strikers have been injured.

Injuries to Tshegofatso Mabasa and Frank Mhango in some games have seen the Buccaneers taking to the field on occasion without an outright striker.

Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule and Terrence Dzvukamanja have been used as makeshift number 9s amid the forwards crisis the Soweto giants have faced.

Mabasa has since picked up form, helping the Buccaneers with two PSL goals in four games.