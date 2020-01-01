Orlando Pirates forward Dzvukamanja already eyeing European move

The left-footed attacker has made it known he is not at Bucs just to add numbers following his transfer from the Clever Boys

New forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed his ambitions after joining the Soweto giants.

The Zimbabwe international recently completed his transfer to the Buccaneers from the now-defunct with the club having sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Dzvukamanja is keen to succeed at his new club by scoring and creating goals for Josef Zinnbauer's side with the new season set to start next month.

"Yeah of course. This is what drives all players to better themselves day by day," Dzvukamanja told the club's official website.

"For me it's two-fold, it’s about scoring goals – hopefully, double digits and also about increasing my number of assists for the season.

"I think as an attacking player these are two areas that a player is judged."

The 26-year-old player hopes that excelling at the Houghton-based giants will help him secure a move to a European club.

"I don’t want to see myself as somebody who came to Orlando Pirates just to add numbers. I have come here to work, and this is what I hope shows in my performances," he continued.

"I want to make a difference here and if all goes well, hopefully, I can achieve another goal of mine which is to one day play in Europe."

Dzvukamanja netted eight goals across all competitions for the Clever Boys including one in the Caf Confederation Cup this past season.

The former Ngezi Platinum player had a knack of raising his game for the big matches against top teams during his time with Wits.

"It's not like there is a switch that I turn on and off depending on the team I play against," he added.

"No, it's not like that. I use the same mentality for all games but maybe the difference between the so-called big and so-called small teams comes from the way the teams set up in terms of structure tactically."

"When you play some teams in the league most of the so-called small teams play man to man marking. There is no space there; the defender follows you everywhere on the pitch," he said.

"But again, I would like to emphasise that I don’t change my approach based on the profile of the team that I’m playing against."

Dzvukamanja has reunited with his former Wits teammates Frank Mhango, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto at Pirates.