Orlando Pirates form: What’s gone wrong with Bucs?

The Sea Robbers won the MTN8 tournament in December but have not managed to kick on from that and have endured a tough start to the new year

It’s been a frustrating season for Pirates fans; every time their team seems set to get going, a disappointing result or two comes along.

The draw against Arrows followed a 2-0 defeat to struggling Black and leaves the Soweto side with just one win in five league games in 2021. It also sees them sitting eight points behind league leaders and Swallows FC.

So where has it gone wrong for Bucs, why are they blowing hot and cold?

One potentially plausible answer, albeit a simplistic one, is the injuries they’ve suffered up front.

Pirates have only scored 13 goals in 12 league matches, not the kind of form that will get any team challenging for honours.

There is generally enough creativity coming from midfield and chances are being made, but there have been numerous matches in which coach Josef Zinnbauer has commented on his side's lack of cutting edge at the top

Not one player has stood out and scored goals – no Pirates player has more than two to his name.

And while there can be no excuse for poor finishing at this level, the Buccaneers’ cause has not been helped by a succession of injuries.

Pirates’ struggles in the front-line this season centre around young up-and-coming striker Zakhele Lepasa and last season’s joint-top scorer in the Premier Soccer League, Gabadinho Mhango, as well as Tshegofatso Mabasa

At the start of the season, Lepasa had been handed an unexpected chance to start regularly due to the long-term injury Mhango had. He took his opportunity well and had grabbed himself a couple of goals in the league and cup, only to have his own progress halted by injury.

Another striker back from injury, Mabasa, made a fantastic impact when he got his campaign underway a few weeks into the season, only for another injury to sideline him once more. It should also be remembered that Mabasa started last season in free-scoring form for the club, only to have his progress slowed by injury.

Mhango, meanwhile, has been used sparingly since his return from a long-term injury and not yet looked at 100 percent. That he didn’t start against Arrows confirmed that the Malawian is still working his way back.

It certainly appears that Pirates’ inconsistency, or certainly a large part of it, could be a result of the team being unable to find a dependable marksman this season, and surely, had one of Lepasa, Mhango or Mabasa been able to enjoy a longer run of playing, some of those frustrating draws could have been converted into wins.

There is also the question of two of Bucs’ forward signings this season - Jean-Marc Makusu and Terrence Dzvukamanja, both of whom have made little impact so far.