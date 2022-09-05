'Orlando Pirates' football is so boring' - Fans react after PSL defeat to Maritzburg United

The Buccaneers suffered their second defeat of the season against the Team of Choice

Orlando Pirates have received heavy backlash from their own fans after they suffered a 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

The Buccaneers went into the fixture at Harry Gwala Stadium seeking to extend their early lead at the top of the 16-team table but an 80th minute goal converted by Amadou Soukouna from the penalty spot inflicted their second defeat of the season.

Their first defeat of the campaign under new coach Jose Riveiro came against Chippa United when they lost 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on August 14.

The latest defeat against the Team of Choice saw them drop to third position on the log with 11 points from seven matches and agitated fans have taken to social media to castigate their style of play under the 46-year-old Spanish coach.

"Imagine after watching beautiful weekend of interesting football starting from Mamelodi Sundowns, PSG and Barcelona, now we have to adjust our heads to some average performance from Eva Nga running like headless chickens," @YellowM23654784 wrote on Twitter.

He added: "Orlando Pirates football is so boring."

@edgar_tsebo quipped: "Orlando Pirates players have no idea what to do in the final third," while @Sihlalo_Wesjita wrote: "There is nothing special about this Orlando Pirates team."

"Orlando Pirates is back to default settings," explained @CozminoNtsomi.

Kamogelo Lv said: "We deserved that loss, we had it coming, we were not clinical in front of goal, three points lost again, as long as we play this Spanish football [carry the ball into the net], we won't win anything, forget about the league and MTN8."

Bhuti Zama Marwayi posed a question: "Loosing to Chippa and Maritzburg and think you will win a trophy this season?"

Another set of supporters are not impressed with the coaching style of Riveiro.

"What should happen to Orlando Pirates for Khoza to see that the coach is not capable?" @SPMHLA posed a question.

This particular supporter blamed the Buccaneers' defeat for signing 'unworthy' players.

"Season after season we sign players who are not worthy to be playing for Orlando Pirates and most we release them after one season," explained @SchoolerStanAcc, adding: "10 years of winning the league but we are here."

Elsewhere, Mxolisi Maphanga predicted a trophyless 2022-23 campaign for the Buccaneers.

"We lost to Chippa and Maritzburg, the team's we have been collecting points from in many years," he started, adding: "We drew with Marumo Gallants that are candidates for relegation.

"If we fail to beat teams like these, who then are we going to beat moving forward? In all our seven games our opposition have dominated us. All this clearly shows we don't have quality to compete for any trophy if we don't use this window in buying quality."

Meanwhile, on Facebook, Rieket Mathibeng blamed the defeat on poor officiating.

"Hard luck guys, the referee is the man of the match, he decided your fate," he said, adding: "I wanted you to stay on top of the standings."

His sentiments were echoed by RoCars International who wrote: "The boys played very well, we were just unlucky," he explained, adding: "VAR cost us a game, Never mind!, we will bounce back."

The Buccaneers will next face TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday before they turn focus to their MTN8 semi-final first-leg meeting against Sundowns at the same venue on October 1.