Orlando Pirates fined by PSL for ‘watering the pitch’ ahead of Golden Arrows match

Orlando Pirates have been fined R50,000 by the PSL over “unlawfully watering the pitch” ahead of their match against Golden Arrows.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that Pirates has pleaded guilty for unlawfully watering the pitch prior to their game against Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on January 14.

Pirates won the match 3-1 thanks to two injury time goals from substitutes Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule when the tie had looked headed for a 1-1 draw after Velemseni Ndwandwe had cancelled out Monnapule Saleng’s early strike for the Buccaneers.

It has now emerged that the four-time PSL champions had played some tricks on the playing surface and have been fined R50,000, half of it is suspended for a period of 12 months, on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Orlando Pirates Football Club appeared before the DC to answer to charges of unlawfully watering the pitch contrary to regulations in the match against Golden Arrows,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“They pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted and, in the result, they were fined a monetary amount of R50,000, half of it is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they’re not found guilty of a similar offence.

“The balance of the of the other R25,000 is payable effectively, together with a cost order, the costs thereof would be administratively completed by the league and onforwarded to Orlando Pirates for payment together with the fine of R25,000.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates had huffed and puffed in the encounter, having found it difficult to break down Arrows after Saleng’s 28th minute opener and the visitors replied in the 68th minute before Dzvukamanja scored from a set piece with Pule adding a third against the run of play, in the five minutes of time added on.

The victory, which ended Pirates’ three-match losing streak, was, however, not received well by a section of their fans who called it a ‘relegation performance.’ Pirates would use the confidence gained from the victory to stroll over Stellenbosch, winning 4-1, in their following league fixture last weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Buccaneers will be going for a third straight victory when they play away to Marumo Gallants on Saturday.