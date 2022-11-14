Orlando Pirates fined by PSL for fan pitch invasion after MTN8 win over Mamelodi Sundowns

The Premier Soccer League has sanctioned Orlando Pirates for their fans' misbehaviour after their MTN8 win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates appeared before the PSL DC

Pleaded guilty after fans invaded the pitch

Were slapped with a half-suspended sentence

WHAT HAPPENED? Three weeks ago, Pirates beat Sundowns 3-0 to reach the MTN8 final before eventually winning the tournament. It was a match Pirates outplayed a breezing Sundowns side and that forced changes to the Masandawana technical team with the co-coaching setup being dismantled and Rhulani Mokwerna appointed head coach. After the impressive win at Peter Mokaba Stadium, jubilant Pirates fans invaded the pitch in celebration.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I can confirm Orlando Pirates appeared before the PSL DC to answer for spectator misbehaviour in that their supporters invaded the pitch after the final whistle in the MTN8 fixture at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 22,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu as per press release.

“Pirates were fined a R200,000 monetary fine half of which is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period. Effectively they would have to pay R100,000 plus 50% of the costs of the DC hearing. I wish to make a plea to fans to refrain from behaving in a manner that would land the teams they claim to love in hot water, because according to the rules of the league that amounts to strict liability and it matters not how many fans invaded the pitch.

“Even one fan who unlawfully invades the pitch can land their clubs in serious trouble that may result in excessive fines. This can hardly be good for the interests of football, especially the club you claim to support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been on the wrong side of the PSL rule book of late. Last season they were fined for not allowing TS Galaxy officials entry into Orlando Stadium. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos also complained he was denied entry into Orlando Stadium while on a scouting mission.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? Pirates are now resting during the Fifa World Cup break. They will be back for their next match on December 31 with a trip to, interestingly, Sundowns in Tshwane.