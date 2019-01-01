Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates fans want Sredojevic back after Zamalek SC exit

Not long after leaving the Buccaneers, there are calls for the Serbs return

Egyptian giants Zamalek SC have sacked head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, resulting in speculation about his future in Africa.

The Serbian mentor left South African club Orlando Pirates abruptly at the beginning of the season, leaving his assistant Rhulani Mokwena to take over.

That move resulted in Pirates starting the season poorly, and many fans were upset Micho left under false pretences when he stated he had to go back home to Serbia for personal reasons.

Not long after flying from South Africa, he went to Zamalek and signed for the Egyptian club.

Despite winning the Egyptian Cup, Sredojevic came under intense pressure with recent results including a 3-0 thrashing by TP Mazembe in a Caf Champions League group stage fixture.

Now, Pirates fans are counting their losses and hoping Micho could return to their club. Have they all forgiven him in Soweto?

