Orlando Pirates fans want Sredojevic back after Zamalek SC exit

Not long after leaving the Buccaneers, there are calls for the Serbs return

Egyptian giants SC have sacked head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, resulting in speculation about his future in Africa.

The Serbian mentor left South African club abruptly at the beginning of the season, leaving his assistant Rhulani Mokwena to take over.

That move resulted in Pirates starting the season poorly, and many fans were upset Micho left under false pretences when he stated he had to go back home to for personal reasons.

Not long after flying from , he went to Zamalek and signed for the Egyptian club.

Despite winning the Egyptian Cup, Sredojevic came under intense pressure with recent results including a 3-0 thrashing by in a Caf group stage fixture.

Now, Pirates fans are counting their losses and hoping Micho could return to their club. Have they all forgiven him in Soweto?

Take a look at the social media reaction below, with one fan suggesting Sredojevic could assist Mokwena.

"Starting the journey with honeymoon winning Egyptian Cup & looking for much better in the season all got stucked with players not being paid for 4 months & after today refusing to train I requested my agent to part ways with Zamalek & move on in new upcoming challenges." ~MICHO — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 2, 2019

Khoza must welcome micho and make him an assistant coach to Rhulani! — Sibusiso we-Orlando Pirates ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) December 2, 2019

We can act like we're okay. But I know that deep inside true pirates supporters miss the Micho and Rhulani combo. #buyamicho pic.twitter.com/99yMJf8wNC — Ndumiso Sibeko (@ndusibeko7) November 26, 2019

True Pirates fans miss this Combo

Can we go to DRC now and get our coach before the Zamalek fans burn him.@michocoach come back#Micho pic.twitter.com/kaWv9tUR7z — Bra Joe (@BraJoe94566161) November 30, 2019

Pirates fans want Micho back — PABALELO (@KingFoxZA) December 3, 2019

Micho deserve everything that's coming his way he betrayed us. — Sibusiso we-Orlando Pirates ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) November 30, 2019

Micho took charge of the club in 12 games, winning 7, drawing 1, while losing 4, including the Super Cup final to arch-rivals .

He managed to lead Zamalek to the Cup title following a 3-0 victory over Pyramids FC in the final.



He should go back to Pirates. pic.twitter.com/Azgsc16897 — Kofi Asiedu (@KofiAsiedu_) December 2, 2019

Micho never wanted to leave Pirates.



Micho was devastated to see Pirates losing on penalties and losing the league match against Omotoso FC



Micho will always love Pirates even if he is called names



Micho continues to have coffee with the Iron Duke pic.twitter.com/ZcM1aYHjO4 — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) December 2, 2019

#Micho .No no Micho being sacked by Zamalak.i think the chairman has given him leave to attend to his critical sick mother.i think his mother is still ill so Zamalak chairman granted him a special https://t.co/MtOhKtYAc4 Pirates you were going to finish this season. Good luck!!!! — Mfana kaMoffu Mncube (@jabulan16136118) December 2, 2019

Micho thought pirates fans were abusive 😂😂😂 he’s now learning that we were sweethearts #ميتشو_لازم_يمشي — willies shabangu (@YLLO_Shabangu) November 26, 2019

Pirates fans gossiping about Micho on the TL 😂😂 that fan base cant be saved... — Luci (@Luciah_PS) December 2, 2019

Whatever it's happening to micho it makes Orlando Pirates fans Happy. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TfAInzQuQc — No One Else But Me (@BonganeNdobe) November 26, 2019

Pirates fans, do you want Micho back? — IG: ReshMowa (@ReshMowa) December 2, 2019

Pirates are doing far worse now than when Micho left them. That alone should answer your question. — Marazo👑 (@G_Daffy) December 3, 2019

Pirates fans really loved Micho, even those including me who claim to hate him are lying. He's a true gentleman of the game, only thing we asked for from him was honesty.



If he told his football father in time, that he's interested in the Zamalek job and allowed him to get a — Project 2020 We Move (@FootballTshepo) December 2, 2019

Micho should have stayed at Pirates. We would not have lost to the Penalty FC twice through penalties. — Rhulani Rules (@Tabudim) December 2, 2019