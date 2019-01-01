Orlando Pirates fans want Sredojevic back after Zamalek SC exit
Egyptian giants Zamalek SC have sacked head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, resulting in speculation about his future in Africa.
The Serbian mentor left South African club Orlando Pirates abruptly at the beginning of the season, leaving his assistant Rhulani Mokwena to take over.
That move resulted in Pirates starting the season poorly, and many fans were upset Micho left under false pretences when he stated he had to go back home to Serbia for personal reasons.
Not long after flying from South Africa, he went to Zamalek and signed for the Egyptian club.
Despite winning the Egyptian Cup, Sredojevic came under intense pressure with recent results including a 3-0 thrashing by TP Mazembe in a Caf Champions League group stage fixture.
Now, Pirates fans are counting their losses and hoping Micho could return to their club. Have they all forgiven him in Soweto?
Take a look at the social media reaction below, with one fan suggesting Sredojevic could assist Mokwena.
"Starting the journey with honeymoon winning Egyptian Cup & looking for much better in the season all got stucked with players not being paid for 4 months & after today refusing to train I requested my agent to part ways with Zamalek & move on in new upcoming challenges." ~MICHO— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 2, 2019
Khoza must welcome micho and make him an assistant coach to Rhulani!— Sibusiso we-Orlando Pirates ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) December 2, 2019
We can act like we're okay. But I know that deep inside true pirates supporters miss the Micho and Rhulani combo. #buyamicho pic.twitter.com/99yMJf8wNC— Ndumiso Sibeko (@ndusibeko7) November 26, 2019
True Pirates fans miss this Combo— Bra Joe (@BraJoe94566161) November 30, 2019
Can we go to DRC now and get our coach before the Zamalek fans burn him.@michocoach come back#Micho pic.twitter.com/kaWv9tUR7z
Pirates fans want Micho back— PABALELO (@KingFoxZA) December 3, 2019
Micho deserve everything that's coming his way he betrayed us.— Sibusiso we-Orlando Pirates ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) November 30, 2019
Micho took charge of the club in 12 games, winning 7, drawing 1, while losing 4, including the Egypt Super Cup final to arch-rivals Al Ahly.— Kofi Asiedu (@KofiAsiedu_) December 2, 2019
He managed to lead Zamalek to the Egypt Cup title following a 3-0 victory over Pyramids FC in the final.
He should go back to Pirates. pic.twitter.com/Azgsc16897
Micho never wanted to leave Pirates.— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) December 2, 2019
Micho was devastated to see Pirates losing on penalties and losing the league match against Omotoso FC
Micho will always love Pirates even if he is called names
Micho continues to have coffee with the Iron Duke pic.twitter.com/ZcM1aYHjO4
#Micho .No no Micho being sacked by Zamalak.i think the chairman has given him leave to attend to his critical sick mother.i think his mother is still ill so Zamalak chairman granted him a special https://t.co/MtOhKtYAc4 Pirates you were going to finish this season. Good luck!!!!— Mfana kaMoffu Mncube (@jabulan16136118) December 2, 2019
Micho thought pirates fans were abusive 😂😂😂 he’s now learning that we were sweethearts #ميتشو_لازم_يمشي— willies shabangu (@YLLO_Shabangu) November 26, 2019
Pirates fans gossiping about Micho on the TL 😂😂 that fan base cant be saved...— Luci (@Luciah_PS) December 2, 2019
Whatever it's happening to micho it makes Orlando Pirates fans Happy. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TfAInzQuQc— No One Else But Me (@BonganeNdobe) November 26, 2019
Pirates fans, do you want Micho back?— IG: ReshMowa (@ReshMowa) December 2, 2019
Pirates are doing far worse now than when Micho left them. That alone should answer your question.— Marazo👑 (@G_Daffy) December 3, 2019
Pirates fans really loved Micho, even those including me who claim to hate him are lying. He's a true gentleman of the game, only thing we asked for from him was honesty.— Project 2020 We Move (@FootballTshepo) December 2, 2019
If he told his football father in time, that he's interested in the Zamalek job and allowed him to get a
Micho should have stayed at Pirates. We would not have lost to the Penalty FC twice through penalties.— Rhulani Rules (@Tabudim) December 2, 2019
According to reports, Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has called for an emergency board meeting tomorrow following the team's 3-0 defeat to TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League today. Is this the end of former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic? 🤔 #CAFCL #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/6CSGg8Fpmw— DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 30, 2019