Orlando Pirates fans turn on players, Davids and Ncikazi after Nedbank Cup exit

Eight-time Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates were knocked out of the competition on Wednesday night by defending champions Marumo Gallants.

Bucs had hoped to advance to the quarters at the Peter Mokaba Stadium but were shocked by their resilient opponents. It was Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo who found the back of the net first in favour of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, but the Buccaneers levelled matters through Bandile Shandu to send the game to penalties.

Gallants kept their cool, converting all their five spot-kicks while Pirates missed one.

It was the only realistic chance for the Soweto heavyweights to get their hands on silverware this season.

Their fans have not taken the loss well, expressing their disappointments and frustrations. After coming into the match with optimism, they were left heartbroken and shattered.

I have been a laughing stock for the second time in few days because of Orlando pirates



They are cooking me ,they are frying me like yho pic.twitter.com/g7kOPYVAnp — ☠Thandeka☠🇵🇹🇿🇦 (@Thandeka__teez) March 10, 2022

I AM IN AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH @orlandopirates 💔😭 — Mancoba Fakudze (@Sncobesh405) March 10, 2022

My medical aid scheme just called me to check which local team do I support. I asked them why and the lady politely said if you support Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs you are a high risk, that means we don't have a choice but to increase your monthly contributions 🤣🤣🤣. — Call me Mr #NeverSayNoToBubbly (@Mandla_Patson) March 10, 2022

Dear @orlandopirates my boy cant even walk with pride this morning.Hai guuys cooome on now🤨😔😔☹️..#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/owu2w3eFZN — amanda (@Ladya1gp) March 10, 2022

Some supporters turned their anger to the club, demanding the sacking of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. They believe the duo has failed to help the team reach greater heights since the exit of Josef Zinnbauer.

Good morning fashion and graphics FC @orlandopirates, get rid of those interns. — 🇲🇼 Survivor aka king of gwababa (@phirexjnr) March 10, 2022

When can we expect a briefing on the sacking of Fadlu and Mandla? @orlandopirates — Chocman Lenyora (@ChocmanBT) March 10, 2022

Please @orlandopirates , give us those breaking news! Fire those two plumbers and give us a real coach. Abeg 😭😭😭🤦🏿‍♂️ — Dr mlamuli hlatshwayo, PhD (@MlamuliSA) March 10, 2022

@orlandopirates good morning, please do the right thing and fire those pseudo coaches. Thanks — PEEKAY Snr (@concobe) March 10, 2022

However, others feel the problem is not on the coaching duo and changes are needed even in the playing unit.

Orlando Pirates football Club Fans know deep down that the team is not good enough.I don't understand this observation of thinking next week they'll be a better https://t.co/Aa0loY4ttG Ghost the team is average in all position including your Lorch. pic.twitter.com/6btVNXWNyv — Themba (@Themba49960920) March 10, 2022

#AverageTeam with overrated Players and Co coaches and useless management!!!!😠😠💔 — Nkosinathi (@nathimahlangu11) March 10, 2022

Orlando Pirates is a old team not a big team nd I won't argue we anyone Fact. @orlandopirates — Mm@taR$A_Don Billiato (@MmataRSA) March 10, 2022

And sign quality players! N stop being stingy whet it comes to signing, they must break the bank! — #OnceNalways 🏴🏳 MessiTheG.O.A.T🐐 (@Kaxuel2) March 10, 2022

