Orlando Pirates fans turn on players, Davids and Ncikazi after Nedbank Cup exit
Eight-time Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates were knocked out of the competition on Wednesday night by defending champions Marumo Gallants.
Bucs had hoped to advance to the quarters at the Peter Mokaba Stadium but were shocked by their resilient opponents. It was Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo who found the back of the net first in favour of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, but the Buccaneers levelled matters through Bandile Shandu to send the game to penalties.
Gallants kept their cool, converting all their five spot-kicks while Pirates missed one.
It was the only realistic chance for the Soweto heavyweights to get their hands on silverware this season.
Their fans have not taken the loss well, expressing their disappointments and frustrations. After coming into the match with optimism, they were left heartbroken and shattered.
Some supporters turned their anger to the club, demanding the sacking of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. They believe the duo has failed to help the team reach greater heights since the exit of Josef Zinnbauer.
However, others feel the problem is not on the coaching duo and changes are needed even in the playing unit.
Who is to blame for Pirates inconsistencies? Is it the management, the technical bench or the players? Drop your comments below.