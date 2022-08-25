Orlando Pirates fans sing Lepasa's praises at the top of the PSL table

The 25-year-old made his first league start since December 2020 and was on fire

Orlando Pirates fans were left celebrating more than Wednesday's 1-0 Premier Soccer League victory over Marumo Gallants at home.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa became the toast of social media after an impressive outing in his first league start in almost two seasons.

The 25-year-old did not score and could not finish the match but was outstanding in the victory.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Lepasa's contribution.

Pirates fans have also been celebrating leading the standings.

After six games, the Buccaneers are on top of the log with a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.