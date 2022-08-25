Orlando Pirates fans sing Lepasa's praises at the top of the PSL table

Orlando Pirates fans were left celebrating more than Wednesday's 1-0 Premier Soccer League victory over Marumo Gallants at home.
Striker Zakhele Lepasa became the toast of social media after an impressive outing in his first league start in almost two seasons.
The 25-year-old did not score and could not finish the match but was outstanding in the victory.
Fans took to social media to celebrate Lepasa's contribution.
Zakhele Lepasa is capable of giving Pirates what Shalulile is giving Sundowns. He's got physique, speed and strength but his technique let him down sometimes.#DStvPrem— Felix Mothemane🇿🇦 (@felix_mothemane) August 24, 2022
I remember speaking about Lepasa as a striker that Kaizer Chiefs should look at and my fanbase wanted to eat me alive— Kaize Chiefs Online Technical Scout (OTS) (@juca_siyabulela) August 24, 2022
Lepasa is definitely taking his position ❗— Sibusiso. (@SbuMasang) August 24, 2022
This is what lepasa gives you. Always an option for a pass...runs at defenders...hold up play...if he doesnt score he will assist fo sho. pic.twitter.com/U2XEhaEaKC— Sandile (@Happy4sandile) August 24, 2022
@Shimehh66— Sira (@SIRA2037) August 25, 2022
Lepasa is not a Cow. pic.twitter.com/O5mIcqfakr
I honestly prefer Lepasa over any striker at Pirates at the moment.#DSTVPREMIERSHIP pic.twitter.com/IE6eqj6ZmC— Flow Beats (@Khush_ZA) August 24, 2022
Never give up on Lepasa, he needs some game time ☠☠— MAGNIFICENT ART!💕💞 (@wiselissa) August 24, 2022
Lepasa is way better than both Eva Nga and Peprah. 🏴☠️⚽️— N'wana N'wa Mafanele (@Leversmanganye) August 25, 2022
Anyway we are people of Zakhele Lepasa, but young Simba needs to start converting because that's the only thing missing in his game.— Top of the log table Tshepo (@Tshepo__SS) August 25, 2022
Project Lepasa needs to resume https://t.co/6MTxV8PuI5— E.T.H B.A.L.L (@KondleteriBalo1) August 24, 2022
LEPASA GOOD PLAYER BETTER THAN pep and Nga but needs to learn to play the way he faces— VladimirP (@42566657PL) August 24, 2022
Lepasa would bag 15 at Chiefs— I think that I'm Tom Cruise (@35hunnid4acoat) August 25, 2022
Pirates fans have also been celebrating leading the standings.
After six games, the Buccaneers are on top of the log with a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.
Editors' Picks
Her: Babe where is the remote— Dlanga_Mandla (@TheRealSiyaD) August 24, 2022
Me: Orlando Pirates
Her: What??
Me: On top of the table
🤗😁☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/gFFw8ivuWo
Mom: Give me the remote— H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) August 24, 2022
Me: Orlando Pirates
Mom: Huh 🙄?
Me: On top of the table ❤️#UpTheBucs #OnceAlways #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/eA65dfZDLO
I think Orlando Pirates is ready to play against PSG and City now pic.twitter.com/y7OJkQSdEj— #SAVEOURCHILDREN (@GlascowSA12) August 24, 2022
Orlando pirates fans right now pic.twitter.com/kkyXMj9Kyq— shane_kgotatso (@Shane_kgotatso) August 24, 2022
Orlando Pirates won today and the pain went straight to Naturena 😂 pic.twitter.com/J100TxyO6D— Frank (@ThaboMasterP) August 24, 2022
Orlando Pirates FC looking at other clubs down there like: pic.twitter.com/5P6OVCdIXw— Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) August 25, 2022
Orlando Pirates won and there was no noise in the TL. They are on top of the log, there's no noise in the TL.— Sah Gigaba (@NginguSah) August 25, 2022
Had it been their neighbors, Modimo. pic.twitter.com/LrNqQN5swx
Not clearing any rumors unless they say my team @orlandopirates is not number one the #Dstvprem league table. 😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/On2Eeixc70— ☠️Ｌｅｅ Ｋｈｕｐａ🇿🇦 (@LeekhupaZA) August 25, 2022