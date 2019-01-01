Orlando Pirates fans know the team better than Rulani - Lekgwathi

The interim Bucs coach is yet to win a competitive match since taking over from Micho Sredojevic three weeks ago

Former captain Lucky Lekgwathi has opened up about the team's struggles and the reasons he feels are a contributing factor.

According to Lekgwathi, the chopping and changing of the starting line-ups this season is what is holding the Buccaneers back this season, and he urged coach Rulani Mokwena to listen to the fans, who he said know the team better than anyone else.

"I'm really sad at what's happening at Pirates. I think the problem is the chopping and changing. Look at the Carling Black Label... the fans picked Justice [Chabalala]. He did well and now he's not playing. The fans know their team," Lekgwathi said on SAFM.

"Pirates supporters know their team more than anyone. I think coach Rulani will learn from the fans because even me when I was playing, the fans knew the team more than me."

Nonetheless, Lekgwathi has pleaded with Pirates to give Mokwena a chance to prove himself just like how Ruud Krol was given enough time before delivering trophies in his third and final season in charge.

"I think we must give Rulani a chance. It's still early. We gave coaches like Ruud Krol a chance and he delivered after two seasons. Let's rally behind the team and support Rulani," he continued.

Lekgwathi also believes Pirates rely heavily on club captain Happy Jele, and he wants to see more players come to the party, adding that he had the support of Moeneeb Josephs and Benni McCarthy, among others, during his playing days.

"I think we have left a lot of responsibility on Happy Jele. There are other players that must come to the party and help Happy. Even me, when I was playing, we had other leaders like Moeneeb and Benni," added Lekgwathi.