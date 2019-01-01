Orlando Pirates fans keep their faith in Mokwena despite another failure to win

The Buccaneers drew at home against Maritzburg United on Tuesday night

With most of the attention this week on the upcoming Soweto Derby, there was the small matter of a match for to play in midweek.

Bucs disappointingly drew 0-0 against , and the most important factor is they kept a clean sheet despite playing with 10 men.

Pirates were criticised this season for the high amount of goals they conceded but this was a small step in the right direction.

Pirates fans commented on social media about Happy Jele receiving his first red card for the club. They were upset Jele is now going to miss the derby against on the weekend.

Most of the supporters and neutrals discussed the future of Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena, once again bringing the available Benni McCarthy into the equation.

3 wins in 12 games... This is the story of Rhulani Mokwena as head coach of Orlando Pirates! — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) November 5, 2019

Perhaps I'm in denial but no I still can't fault Rulani Mokwena. — Thandokazi. (@ThandoAfrika) November 5, 2019

Our Pirates Coach

Rhulani Mokwena says his middle name is Mlungisi



Okay ndoda:

Lungisa indaba yakho ko Pirates



But come hook or crook #OnceAlways a Buccaneer 🏴‍☠️☠️



Oksalayo We didn’t Lose 🤷🏽‍♀️I still have my faith in you though you’re testing me💔 pic.twitter.com/lqBIoWzUmS — Mmathapelo_Thapi_Tleane ♥️🖤💚 (@Thapi_T) November 5, 2019

"We like to make it difficult. My middle name is 'Mlungisi', sometimes Orlando Pirates test me to see how difficult they can make it for me. What more must be done? 'Mlungisi' needs to go back to the drawing board [before facing Kaizer Chiefs]." - Rhulani Mokwena #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/TpOoq69Lkv — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 5, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena is getting fired after Kaizer Chiefs deliver the knockout blow Saturday. Benni McCarthy's one foot is inside Orlando already — Dr. Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) November 5, 2019

Happy Jele Dodging The Derby 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LXROfJA9y0 — Archie (@Archie23500937) November 5, 2019

Happy Jele joined the team in 2006.

Today he received his 1st red card😭😭

Referee o di thala pic.twitter.com/AdaWUupo0a — Ms J (@Boitumelo18) November 5, 2019

Happy Jele when he heard of back to back #sowetoderby be like I'll be there, pointing to the stands. pic.twitter.com/8FJJoqChJQ — MissLindiwe (@_1vamilindz) November 5, 2019

No Happy JELE ❌❌❌



Kaizer Chiefs right now #ssDiski pic.twitter.com/fjOu0KemO7 — MaestroHarry  (@Haharharry_) November 5, 2019

Rulani Mokwena went to Orlando Pirates to lungisa things but ended up messing Happy Jele's great record. For the first time in 13 years as a pro, Jele gets a red card. So much for Mlungisi Picasso... — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 5, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena after hearing that Irvin Khoza was seen with Benni McCarthy earlier today... pic.twitter.com/YwninTd0LU — RED button entertainment (@REDbuttonenter2) November 4, 2019

Kjell Jonevret first 12 games as Orlando Pirates head coach.



W - 5

D - 5

L - 2 #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Qunb4pakTK — Football Street (@FootballStreetz) November 5, 2019

If you see me wearing an Orlando Pirates Jersey again.. Slap me 😩 — Firmino💞🌺 (@Samkeh_Bayeni) November 5, 2019

Given enough time,Rhulani Mokoena will turn Orlando Pirates into a of PSL. #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BQUddcjtT9 — I follow back (@AphileMkhwanazi) November 5, 2019

In an abusive relationship with Orlando Pirates 💔 — Gontse Mosuwe (@GontseMosuwe) November 5, 2019

Looks like Orlando pirates is more interested in getting red cards more than scoring goals #AbsaPrem 😂😂🙆 pic.twitter.com/NGboxWIUXY — Capricorn Child 🇿🇦 (@ThaboDJaneiroSA) November 5, 2019

Orlando Pirates and Red Cards pic.twitter.com/Z71csbesQe — Stix_Mteto (@StixMteto) November 5, 2019

60' Unfortunate turn of events for the Buccaneers, Happy Jele receives a yellow for a foul on Thabiso Kutimela which makes it his second for the night and is sent off.@orlandopirates 0-0 @MaritzburgUtd #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/UKXUoOjVX7 — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) November 5, 2019