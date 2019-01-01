Orlando Pirates v Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates fans keep their faith in Mokwena despite another failure to win

The Buccaneers drew at home against Maritzburg United on Tuesday night

With most of the attention this week on the upcoming Soweto Derby, there was the small matter of a PSL match for Orlando Pirates to play in midweek.

Bucs disappointingly drew 0-0 against Maritzburg United, and the most important factor is they kept a clean sheet despite playing with 10 men.

Pirates were criticised this season for the high amount of goals they conceded but this was a small step in the right direction.

Pirates fans commented on social media about Happy Jele receiving his first red card for the club. They were upset Jele is now going to miss the derby against Kaizer Chiefs on the weekend.

Most of the supporters and neutrals discussed the future of Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena, once again bringing the available Benni McCarthy into the equation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

