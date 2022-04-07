Orlando Pirates fans feel Hotto should not be taking penalties after Sekhukhune United miss
Orlando Pirates supporters were not amused by Deon Hotto who missed a penalty for the team in their South African top-tier match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.
Fortune Makaringe came off the bench to grab a late goal which earned the Bucs victory over their hosts in a game that was played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Emirates Airline Park.
It was a much-needed victory for the Soweto heavyweights who are chasing a top-two finish this season to secure their place in the Caf Champions League for the forthcoming campaign.
The fans took to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the Sekhukhune custodian denied Hotto from 12-yards.
The supporters have also lauded Makaringe for coming into the match and making an impact. His goal ensured the former PSL champions are on 38 points from the 24 matches played and remain on course to push for the Champions League positions.
