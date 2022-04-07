Orlando Pirates fans feel Hotto should not be taking penalties after Sekhukhune United miss

Orlando Pirates supporters were not amused by Deon Hotto who missed a penalty for the team in their South African top-tier match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.

Fortune Makaringe came off the bench to grab a late goal which earned the Bucs victory over their hosts in a game that was played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Emirates Airline Park.

It was a much-needed victory for the Soweto heavyweights who are chasing a top-two finish this season to secure their place in the Caf Champions League for the forthcoming campaign.

The fans took to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the Sekhukhune custodian denied Hotto from 12-yards.

Article continues below

Why did Hotto take the penalty?? — KG (@jaketheoptimist) April 6, 2022

Very disappointing performance by @orlandopirates this evening. Can't believe that Hotto just missed a penalty. 🤦‍♂️ — HRH Prince Sizakele (@PrinceSizakele) April 6, 2022

While Hotto is busy missing penalties, Shalulile is converting his chances into goals. 2 goals in less than 20 minutes and none is from a penalty spot. Brilliant guy!! — Uutati wOnyege 🇳🇦 (@IsraelPandu) April 6, 2022

I heard Hotto's penalty was saved🤣🤣😂 — Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) April 6, 2022

Hotto missed a penalty?? My over 1.5 would’ve been secured now 😔 — Sabelo (@surbZ__) April 6, 2022

The penalty from HOTTO was COLDO, credit to Ayanda Dlamini in Sekhukhune United goals. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 6, 2022

And why is Hotto still taking penalties 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Whats your Fav? (@kamogeloyd) April 6, 2022

We've been patient and kept looking for openings against a disciplined low block and that one moment when we successfully penetrate their lines,then Hotto misses a 1v1(penalty),that's very irresponsible man😡 — Thulani Skosana (@thulaniskosana3) April 6, 2022

Hotto is having such a meh game and they let him take the penalty? They don't want to win. — Kuhle (@_social_vegan) April 6, 2022

The supporters have also lauded Makaringe for coming into the match and making an impact. His goal ensured the former PSL champions are on 38 points from the 24 matches played and remain on course to push for the Champions League positions.

Ndlovu needs more gametime if we to judge him. Time on the bench seems to be working on Makaringe he really added impetus to our attack. Pepra struggles with basics of playing the ball Tshegofatso plays that role better and offers our game another dimension — SkUllGAngSter (@nsizwa35) April 6, 2022

Fortune Makaringe understood the assignment. He came in and got us three points Deon Hotto couldn't come back home with. — The Sad Guy😕 (@Sdweshi) April 6, 2022

Yeeess Makaringe that's the way,that's how you show maturity to read and respect the moment when an ultra defensive opponent makes a mistake to let you in or when you get the rare penetrative moment!!👏🏿👏🏿 — Thulani Skosana (@thulaniskosana3) April 6, 2022

Makaringe has been saving Pirates since JZ was still around , should be starting every game. — Marazo👑 (@G_Daffy) April 6, 2022

Fortune Makaringe, Bongani Sam and Thembinkosi Lorch have been in the pitch for less than 10 minutes and they have made a difference🔥🔥🔥 — The Sad Guy😕 (@Sdweshi) April 6, 2022

All 5 players substituted on made a difference in the short time they were on



They played a big role



Thank you Makaringe 🙏 — Sheldon Steenkamp (@Sheldon_RS17) April 6, 2022

Makaringe changed the game. Within 6 minutes he came on and created 2 quick chances and score a goal. — Jesus In The Bando (@DeeRolaz_) April 6, 2022

Makaringe is on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) April 6, 2022

What is your take on Hotto's missed penalty? Share your opinion with us.