Orlando Pirates fans eat humble pie after Riveiro 'plumber' claims

Fans have lauded the 46-year-old Spanish tactician for his positive impact, with some apologising for underrating him when he was appointed

Orlando Pirates continued their decent start to the 2022/23 season with a 2-1 win over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday to make it to the last four of the MTN8.

Goals from Vincent Pule and Thabiso Monyane inspired the Buccaneers to a hard-fought win over Thwihli Thwahla, while Mokete Mogaila grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal for the hosts. It was a game that saw both teams have a player sent off as Khetukuthula Ndlovu and Goodman Mosele were dismissed.

The win was welcome to Bucs fans who are enjoying seeing their team on top of the Premier Soccer League table with 11 points after six games.

The positive results by the Soweto heavyweights come as a relief to coach Jose Riveiro who had been called a 'plumber' upon his appointment and unveiling as Pirates' coach.

It was the second time the Spanish tactician led his team to victory away at Royal AM; having claimed a 1-0 PSL win earlier.

Palesa Motshoene ate some humble pie in his reply to the club's post after Saturday's win.

"I listened to Jose speak [in] post-match [interview] and the guy knows what he is doing," he wrote

"I was skeptical and I like the fact that he doesn't have social media nor does he care that he is called a plumber, he is here to do the job and I must say, so far, he is. Let's continue to give him a chance.

He was seconded by Thabani Sthole who went on to laud the 46-year-old for good tactical decisions that impacted the team positively.

"... I also picked up from his first post-match interview that he is good at analysing and you can tell by his first sub today, taking Eva Nga out. The guy was costing us, losing the ball easily and too slow in our transitions.:

"Let us support the team guys, everyone is committed. The coach is doing a great job. Hopefully, this will boost the team spirit," Thapelo Mthandazo Diniso could not agree more.

Bahle Mkhombe suggested no team is capable of stopping Pirates, in the Cup competition, and as the 'norm' they might grace the final.

"In most cases, once Bucs survive the MTN8 quarter-final, they end up making it to the final," he posted.

Mashilo Edwin III seemed to agree with him, "Can someone remind me if we had ever lost in the semis, I don't remember!"

Pirates will now turn their attention to the Premier Soccer League match away at Maritzburg United next weekend.