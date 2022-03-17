Orlando Pirates fans blame Ncikazi, Davids for 'poor defending' against SuperSport United
A section of Orlando Pirates fans are unhappy with the technical bench led by co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids despite their recent 3-2 win over SuperSport United.
It was Matsatsantsa who started the game well and got their goals through Kegan Johannes and Ghampani Lungu. However, Bucs fought back and managed to get a win courtesy of Deon Hotto's brace and a Goodman Mosele late strike.
The win ensured the former PSL champions are fourth on the table with 35 points after 23 matches; they have won eight games, drawn 11, and lost four.
Despite the win, fans are not fully content with what they saw on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium but there were those who appreciated the victory.
For others, it was all about the celebrations regardless of the manner in which it was done.
Were you impressed with the way Pirates played in the 3-2 win over their visitors? Leave us your opinion in the comment box below.