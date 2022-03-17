Orlando Pirates fans blame Ncikazi, Davids for 'poor defending' against SuperSport United

A section of Orlando Pirates fans are unhappy with the technical bench led by co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids despite their recent 3-2 win over SuperSport United.

It was Matsatsantsa who started the game well and got their goals through Kegan Johannes and Ghampani Lungu. However, Bucs fought back and managed to get a win courtesy of Deon Hotto's brace and a Goodman Mosele late strike.

The win ensured the former PSL champions are fourth on the table with 35 points after 23 matches; they have won eight games, drawn 11, and lost four.

Despite the win, fans are not fully content with what they saw on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium but there were those who appreciated the victory.

Fadlu and Mandla must LEAVE!



Loan lepasa 2 Gallants, His Coach is there.



Ofori seems 2b lacking something.



Give Mako his flowers and a fair chance 2 Maela.



Monare mst stay injured 4 d rest of d season, he plays lyk Issa Saar.



Dzukamanja is d Jam we need.



COACHES MUST GO! — Papi (@_BigPapiki) March 16, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids must go — Lebogang Ernest (@LebogangErnest4) March 17, 2022

We need a coach ASAP, Ncikazi and Davids are not head coach material — PutAfricansFirst®️🇿🇦 (@CitizenAndile) March 17, 2022

Penalty Fc keeps benefiting from the referees, oh how the mighty have fallen.#orlandopirates South Africa Miss Sa George Weah Mqhele #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/zBk0qH6s6h — #Amakhosi4Life (@King_Sjwimza) March 17, 2022

@ThabisoTema this is no longer funny Orlando Pirates needs a coach asap and how can team that fails to score goals still rely on Djukamanja who hardly scores and bench abo Mhango,Radioman and Mabasa,tge less said about Mandla and Fadlu the better.#powerbreakfast — Carly Chase (@secha_carly) March 17, 2022

@orlandopirates yes we won but the defending leaves a lot to be desiredI mean why do the coaches always allow our shorter players(i.e Mako) to be on a first front pole.Poor coaching is de order of the day.Even Royal leopards nearly punished us on setpieces just like chiefs did. — bongani masuku (@bonganimasuku19) March 17, 2022

#orlandopirates pirates plastic fans and hosting plastic fans r on the same WhatsApp group....they r the makhalanjaloz they cnt even see the good work Ncikazi and Fadlu r doing at pirates u Gus shld be ashamed of urselves u dnt know soccer..I'm a Dawana bt I cn see their goodwork — 77Fans👆 (@77Fans2) March 17, 2022

Got no love for @orlandopirates anymore. They can be liquidated for all I care. — King 👑 & His Princess 👸 (@Legendary_Thato) March 17, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids must go — Lebogang Ernest (@LebogangErnest4) March 17, 2022

For others, it was all about the celebrations regardless of the manner in which it was done.

#orlandopirates Can't be 4th on the log with so much quality — CT MUSIQ (@CT_MUSIQ_HUB) March 17, 2022

@orlandopirates Saw a glimpse of Orlando Pirates we knew. Thanks Hotto, Mako and Mosele for respecting your profession — Ronald (@Ronald35168897) March 17, 2022

Goodnight to Orlando Pirates FC Supporters 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️



This 3 Points means a lot... Yeiyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/divWqBc7iL — Lady D Iron Lady #22 (@LadyD_IronLady) March 16, 2022

@orlandopirates now that was a great comeback . Some are eating their humble pies already 😂. We are #orlandopirates @MissVezi26 🏴‍☠️. — Goal Digger🥇 | RUN032 Co Founder 🗽 (@thamy_cebecool) March 16, 2022

I repeat, Orlando Pirates is the best team in the 🌍 — Skeptic (@MhlengiThoughts) March 16, 2022

