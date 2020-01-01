SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates fans appreciate Mokwena while Kaizer Chiefs supporters want Khune back

There were some surprising results in the PSL on Saturday, and we take a look at the social media reaction

The PSL is back with many cracking fixtures taking place in the first matchday of 2020.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat AmaZulu 3-0 on Saturday night, closing the gap on leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

This is after Amakhosi lost 2-1 to SuperSport United. As a result, many fans on social media are asking for Itumeleng Khune's return. There are supporters who are appreciative of Daniel Akpeyi's excellent contribution for Chiefs this season so far.

They believe fans need to be patient, that Akpeyi will have to suffer a serious loss of form for Khune to get back in the first team.

Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 away to Bloemfontein Celtic. Their new German coach Josef Zinnbauer hasn't been long at the club but fans are already getting impatient with this result. Many are claiming Rhulani Mokwena shouldn't have been dismissed.

Mokwena was given time out in the dugout and the supporters are clearly missing him. You can read the best fan Tweets below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

