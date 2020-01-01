Orlando Pirates fans appreciate Mokwena while Kaizer Chiefs supporters want Khune back

There were some surprising results in the PSL on Saturday, and we take a look at the social media reaction

The is back with many cracking fixtures taking place in the first matchday of 2020.

beat 3-0 on Saturday night, closing the gap on leaders .

This is after Amakhosi lost 2-1 to SuperSport United. As a result, many fans on social media are asking for Itumeleng Khune's return. There are supporters who are appreciative of Daniel Akpeyi's excellent contribution for Chiefs this season so far.

They believe fans need to be patient, that Akpeyi will have to suffer a serious loss of form for Khune to get back in the first team.

Soweto rivals drew 1-1 away to Bloemfontein . Their new German coach Josef Zinnbauer hasn't been long at the club but fans are already getting impatient with this result. Many are claiming Rhulani Mokwena shouldn't have been dismissed.

Mokwena was given time out in the dugout and the supporters are clearly missing him. You can read the best fan Tweets below.

We playing shit football. Shit Mxm. When Zinnbauer resigning? We want our Rhulani back pic.twitter.com/qTp582oYfY — SnoekFish (@SnoekF) January 4, 2020

Pirates are 2nd best scorers in the PSL, in case you have questions about what Rhulani Mokwena was doing.



What we needed, was for Zinnbauer to come in and fix our pressing issues, defending 1v1, cut out the errors and setup a formula on how to defend setpieces. — If I perish, I perish - Best PP (@FootballTshepo) January 4, 2020

The very same people who tore Rhulani Mokoena into pieces,they today want him back... People of Orlando arent loyal... pic.twitter.com/qleqIgVyHk — Sylvester HJ 48 Phalanndwa (@Shuduorbet) January 4, 2020

Compare an apple with an apple



Drop results of Rhulani and Josef in 4 games



I will wait pic.twitter.com/FAAr0v5gUi — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) January 4, 2020

To Orlando pirates supporters Rhulani was not a problem our defence is shit! pic.twitter.com/1Vk05dc2Ry — Donaldkabo1 (@donaldkabo1) January 4, 2020

True..... Ndengane made an error against Stellenbosch but people wanted to kill Rhulani https://t.co/WQwZFS2Zgx — 🇿🇦 Mgobhozi wale Pirates‼️🇿🇦 (@mamelodi_1937) January 4, 2020

#AbsaPrem K Tembo +- 20 assisting different coaches rhulani just want to cut corners mxm pic.twitter.com/5gpG3O3eY3 — Vusi Mphazima⏺️ (@vusi_sa) January 4, 2020

#Rhulani must go coach his father's team it is sinking in the nfd as we speak pic.twitter.com/DMvSrYyL8n — Vusi Mphazima⏺️ (@vusi_sa) January 4, 2020

And @orlandopirates Josef Zinnbauer says his second-in-command Rhulani Mokwena has been given leave of absence. The club says there’s nothing untoward with Mokwena’s absence in their @OfficialPSL game against @Bloem_Celtic.#sabcnews #sabcfs — Teboho Letshaba (@letshaba82) January 4, 2020

#Amakhosi4Life Rhulani this Rhulani that... This is the real kaizer we know — Thabiso Mthembu 🌴 (@ThabisoBles) January 4, 2020

I love the team my brother the abused Rhulani got yes it was personal because I seen what he went through up close, I’m not saying or wishing bad on the new coach but want the same energy & noise so that I will believe it was about Pirates not Rhulani 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Sqhp7Hk9Ml — Siyabonga_Maloka 🇮🇹 (@Siya_Maloka_) January 4, 2020

Dont disturb Khune,,, he is reading pic.twitter.com/pLQ3UPWtjn — Tebogo Hlongwane (@TS_Hlongwane) January 4, 2020

Khune is a master in terms of organizing his defense. Someone failed completely to alert his defense about the unmarked player. Last year some of my fellows defended Akpeyi but he did the same thing. Communication — Adv Zikode (@Thizozo21331710) January 4, 2020

Amakhosi fans must understand that Akpeyi will have to commit serious errors and show a serious deep of form for Khune to start. There's a lot to be considered before a keeper or infield player is dropped. No favoritism — Pastor Daniel (@Revrend_TD) January 4, 2020

Is there a rule we don't know about that prohibits Manyama from taking shots?

Anyway, I never want to sse Sassman and Zulu on that team again! One last chance for Cardoso. Khune must get back in goal because we need him! Akpeyi is afraid of these players. Baccus was missed. — Njabulo☘️#LibraGang♎ (@this_is_jae) January 4, 2020

Nope! This is incorrect! Akpeyi is only on that pitch BECAUSE Khune has been injured. Khune never even was on the bench before today. If Khune was fit, Akpeyi would not be between the sticks. https://t.co/Ng6f3ijkZx — Kachi Nnochiri 🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@kachi208) January 4, 2020

😂 😂 😂 Bathi "where's Khune" jiat for thay question alome, I'll watch the whole season to get that answer. Kwenzekeni??, #KwaMamKhize pic.twitter.com/QMVXmxHLfn — Asa-babe🥰 (@AsandaNthite) January 4, 2020

1 thing I knw is that Akpei brings safe hands into the team but I also knw that Khune brings safe hands, attacking threat, communication & experience and lastly the team trusts him and the opposition fear him. They prefer to play against Akpei than Khune #Amakhosi4Life — Ntobeko Lesley (@ntobeko_lesley) January 4, 2020

The presence of Khune in that bench is affecting AKPEYI today.... — Luando Shakes Mashalaba (@LwandoMashalab2) January 4, 2020

Khune is mzansi number https://t.co/C9a3SLYFqg trust khune,he doesn't want to discourage Akpeyi — Shimi Mosete (@MoseteMoletsane) January 4, 2020