Orlando Pirates fancy playing in the Caf Champions League - Zinnbauer

The German has expressed desire to steer the Buccaneers back to continental heavyweights status

coach Josef Zinnbauer says he wants Orlando Pirates to play Caf football.

Currently placed fourth and eight points behind leaders on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings, Pirates are still within touching distance of the top two spots, which would earn them a Champions League spot.

While saying that a top-three league finish is realistic this season, Zinnbauer has sets sights on a good run next term.

The German wants Pirates to play Caf Champions League football but he ruled out their league title chances in the current campaign, saying he is building a team for next season.

“The focus is really on next season,” Zinnbauer was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“The target is to have a good squad for next season. This season, if you give me a place in the top three, I will take it. I can also fancy playing in the Champions League... it's good, but it not easy.

“For us it’s important to create more competition in the team, to have an improved squad next season.”

Pirates participated in the Caf Champions League last season but could not get past the group stage.