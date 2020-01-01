Orlando Pirates 'fan' Moseamedi will be supporting Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby

The 26-year-old striker will be rooting for the men in gold and black this weekend despite his love for the Buccaneers

have gained a fan in Judas Moseamedi ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby clash against .

The marksman isn't popular among the Amakhosi fans after giving them a torrid time during the first half of the season.

In fact, Moseamedi enjoys playing against the Naturena-based side, even during his time with , way before he could join the Team of Choice.

Asked by the media if he supports Chiefs, Moseamedi said: "No, I actually grew up supporting Orlando Pirates but you know ispani, ispani (a job is a job).

"So, when I'm inside the field of play, I have to deliver for the club (Maritzburg) because they gave me an opportunity when nobody wanted me. They believed in me and gave me the opportunity to come to play and I did just that."

Moseamedi said while he grew up supporting the Sea Robbers, he will be rooting for Chiefs to win simply because they've done well thus far.

The lanky striker went further to say Amakhosi deserve to win the league title this season.

"I'll be supporting Chiefs this weekend because they've worked really hard to be where they are [top of the log]. I believe they deserve to win the league. They have been playing very well," added Moseamedi.

Ernst Middendorp's men enjoy a four-point lead at the summit of the standings with 10 games to go, and they know they cannot relent if they want to win their first league title since 2015.