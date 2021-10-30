Orlando Pirates facing leadership crisis, players lack discipline - Vilakazi

Former Orlando Pirates star Benedict Vilakazi feels the Buccaneers are “not ready” to challenge for the Caf Confederation Cup title and will not go beyond the group stage.

The Soweto giants sneaked into the play-off round of the Confederation Cup after narrowly beating Congolese side Diables Noirs

They will now have to go past LPRC Oilers of Liberia to reach the group stage.

Vilakazi says they can overcome Oilers but he is not convinced they have what it takes to advance to the quarter-finals and he states the reasons.

“Pirates have just lost Vincent Pule to a long-term injury which he suffered on national duty. Thembinkosi Lorch is already ruled out for the rest of the year due to injury,” Vilakazi wrote in his iDiski Times column.

“As if that is not enough, Pirates are currently facing a discipline problem within the squad. Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the news after he allegedly left a hefty bill at a nightclub.

“We are also hearing allegations of Ben Motshwari and a domestic violence situation. I’m mentioning these issues to say that Orlando Pirates are not ready to properly challenge in the Confederation Cup.”

The Buccaneers are currently in the middle of an injury crisis and are without key players.

Goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Wayne Sandilands and Elson Sithole are all injured, leaving them with Diski Challenge gloveman Thuntsane Kopano to deputise for Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Apart from Pule and Lorch, the likes of Mhango, Innocent Maela and Zakhele Lepasa are also battling to regain their fitness.

Mhango has not featured in their last eight games while Maela and Lepasa are expected to be back in December.

Without a substantive coach and having Mandla Ncikazi partnering Fadlu Davids as interim co-coaches, Vilakazi sees it as another reason why Pirates are not serious contenders to bag a first continental title since 1996.

“They are also facing a leadership crisis. They have no coach at the moment. Both assistant coaches are at the helm, and you don’t know who exactly calls the shots between them,” said Vilakazi.

The Buccaneers are also struggling on the domestic front, having failed to win their last four Premier Soccer League matches in a run that has eight points fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.