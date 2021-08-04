Orlando Pirates extend Jele's contract, issue update on two other players

The 34-year-old Buccaneers skipper now has an opportunity to reach a record 400 games for the club

Orlando Pirates have announced that captain Happy Jele has signed a contract extension of one year with an option to extend it by a further year.

The Soweto giants have also released midfielder Gladwin Shitolo and loaned out defender Justice Chabalala to Sekhukhune United.

It is, however, the news on Jele that was highly-anticipated after his previous deal had expired at the end of July.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that captain Happy Jele has signed a new contract that will see him lead the team into the 2021/22 season,” the club announced in a statement.

“Jele who joined the club in 2006, has been rewarded with a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2022, with the Club having an option to extend to 2023. The 2021/22 season will see ‘Magents’ have the opportunity of reaching 400 appearances for the club - a milestone that no other Pirates player has achieved in the Premier Soccer League era.”

Following some inconsistent performances at the back last season which was also partly affected by injuries, Jele was facing an uncertain future after his contract had expired.

“I am happy to have signed a new contract. As a player I believe I still have a lot more to give and achieve with this club,” Jele said.

But with centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama having been signed from Maritzburg United, Jele faces more playing competition at the back as he already had Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza to worry about.

This has seen Pirates loaning out another central defender Chabalala to Sekhukhune United after initially getting closer to return to Chippa United.

Since 2016, Chabalala has hardly played for the Buccaneers but has had loan stints at Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic where he was for the past two and half seasons.

Chabalala faced a similar situation with Shitolo who also spent the past two and half seasons away on loan at Chippa United and Golden Arrows.

But now Pirates have decided to part ways with him.