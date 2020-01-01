Orlando Pirates need experience like Hlatshwayo, not talent like De Reuck - Makhanya

The retired midfielder speaks out on which defender the Buccaneers should pursue in the next transfer window

With reports that are chasing the signature of defender Rushine De Reuck, former Buccaneers midfielder Joseph Makhanya shares his thoughts on why he prefers an experienced player like Thulani Hlatshwayo of .

The Clever Boys skipper has long been linked with a move to the Soweto giants and ‘Duku Duku’ believes the Team of Choice centre-back is a great talent for the future but a seasoned campaigner in the form of ‘Tyson’ is a perfect candidate.

Makhanya believes the 24-year-old will be a great addition if coach Josef Zinnbauer was building his squad but for winning trophies and absorbing pressure at a big club, the Bafana Bafana skipper is the man to look for.

More teams

“Yeah there’s one thing I’ve noticed, without being arrogant or overlook a certain player, but playing for Maritzburg is very different than playing for a big club like Pirates,” Makhanya told Goal.

“There’s pressure in the black and white jersey. Most of the teams and players raise their game when playing against the big teams, the players want to beat the big ones and gain recognition.

“I feel based on his age, De Reuck is a good player and it’s something Pirates can consider when we talk about building for the future.

“But if you want to sign a player than can come and settle down as quickly as possible, then Tyson is the right or suitable candidate. He is used to pressure, he’s a leader and has played in many games where there’s pressure.

“We all know there’s the pressure at Wits to win trophies and we can mention his role in the national team. Take nothing from the Maritzburg boy, he’s a great defender. He reads the game and he’s a hard worker, but not someone that be brought in to make an immediate impact."

On the other hand, the Soweto-born legend also credited the club’s chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza and his counterpart Kaizer Motaung for their moves to lend a helping hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As much as they are the chairmen of the two clubs [Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates] and there’s this rivalry in between, they have a role they play as leaders whenever there’s a crisis in the country,” added Makhanya.

“They are the first ones to play a role as we saw what Mr. Patrice Motsepe [ president] has done. It was good for the other two clubs to also play a role.

“The three teams are supported by a majority of South Africans. The support they are showing is much appreciated and needed. They are the leaders in their own right. This virus affects the whole world.

Article continues below

“This is the time where we need to be united and fight one enemy. There’s no time for rivalry. I also hope that the so-called small teams will also join in the fight.

"Teams like and can also make a contribution to the province in Limpopo.

“Even if it’s buying groceries, I mean these are the supporters or communities that spend money to come to the stadium and support these teams.”