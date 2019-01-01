Orlando Pirates expect Xola Mlambo and Vincent Pule to return to action soon

The Pirates technical team is hoping to have two of his key midfielders to return to action soon and help them challenge for the PSL title

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says they expect to have midfielders Vincent Pule and Xola Mlambo back in training this week.

Sredojevic says the two influential midfielders are on their way back full recovery but will be assessed during the team's friendly matches.

“Pule and Xola are on their way back. We are expecting them as soon as possible,” said Sredojevic to the media.

“Any team would need their quality players back. We are waiting for them to join us in this week’s training,” added the coach.

Mlambo was injured during Pirates' loss against Horoya AC in the Caf last month.

Following his injury, the former anchorman was a notable absentee in their recent Premier Soccer League ( ) matches against and respectively.

“We will do full assessments and we are using friendly matches as test runs and experiment before we put them back in competitive matches, but we will have answers soon,” Sredojevic concluded.

On the other hand, Pule missed their trip to Guinea after sustaining an injury just before traveling to Conakry.

Meanwhile, will look to build on their win over Bidvest Wits when they take on Black at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

In their absence, the likes of Ben Motshwari and Mthokozisi Dube have been roped in to help steer the ship in the direction.

Furthermore, Pirates have received a massive boost as attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is set to return to action against the PSL returnees after serving a one-match ban against Wits.