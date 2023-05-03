Orlando Pirates exciting youngster Ratomo shines on PSL debut

Relebohile Ratomo was in the thick of things in his first game for Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Ratomo makes debut for Pirates

Youngster gets involved in Bucs' goal

Other youngsters in the top-flight

WHAT HAPPENED? After making four appearances on the bench for Orlando Pirates, attacker Relebohile Ratomo finally got a taste of top-flight football as Jose Riveiro named him in his starting line-up in a one-all draw against Royal AM on Wednesday afternoon. Ratomo had a dream start to life in Pirates' first team, as his effort led to the opening goal at Orlando Stadium.

The Vaal-born Ratomo picked up the ball after Elias Pelembe failed to clear their lines and he fired at goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto, only for his strike to deflect on the heel of Elias Pelembe, who agonizingly saw the ball going into the back of the net, and this was the party pooper for Ratomo, who would have scored a goal on debut.

WAITING HIS TURN: The 17-year-old waited patiently for his turn after making auditions in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), a reserve league dominated by youngsters. Ratomo has been the livewire for the junior Bucs, having netted nine goals and provided 13 assists in 21 games, helping Joseph Makhanya's side to 57 points, sitting two behind leaders SuperSport United.

This season in the DDC, the exciting youngster scooped five Man-of-the-Match performances for Pirates and was involved in last year's under-20 Cosafa Championship, playing five games for Mzansi and scoring two goals. The former School of Excellence student was named the player of the tournament in this season's Engen Cup.

ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FENCE: As though the big clubs in the Premier Soccer League are competing when it comes to introducing teenagers this season, Mamelodi Sundowns have brought in the exciting Siyabonga Mabena. The 16-year-old attacker has made four appearances for Rhulani Mokwena's side and just to illuminate his tender age, he is in the same school and grade with the son of his teammate, Bradley Ralani.

ZWANE NOT YET CONVINCED BY YOUNGSTER: In Naturena, Kaizer Chiefs have also introduced 19-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala, who instantly became a hit and fan favourite among the Amakhosi. The 19-year-old attacking wizard has played 18 times across all competitions for Chiefs this season.

One player who is patiently waiting on the sidelines is Mfundo Vilakazi, who possesses skill and flair. It might take him a while to make his senior debut under Zwane. "10111" is a disciplinarian, who was not happy to see Vilakazi dancing and kneeling around the ball.