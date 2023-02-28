Ex-Orlando Pirates strikers coach Scott Chickelday has attributed Kermit Erasmus’ poor form to lack of service while praising Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Chickelday blamed Erasmus’ poor form on lack of service

The coach says Dzvukamanja best header in the PSL

Both strikers improved their game under former coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Chickelday was tasked with improving the Pirates attackers’ game during his one-month stint before leaving at the end of January and has identified key areas where he feels Erasmus is let down while explaining Dzvukamanja's strengths.

Erasmus has scored just one goal, coming during Pirates’ 4-1 win against Stellenbosch FC on January 22, with his poor form seeing coach Jose Riveiro hand Dzvukamanja a starting place upfront in the last three games. However, Chickelday says the striker’s struggles are not down to him but rather a lack of service.

The tactician also weighed in on Dzvukamanja’s renaissance after the Zimbabwe international turned around his fortunes to become a regular member of the team, when he had appeared to be heading out of the club, after falling out of favour in the first half of the season.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He [Erasmus] did score a goal while I was out there,” said Chickelday as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“I was lucky to work with Kermit quite a bit when I was there and I just think with Kermit, the sort of striker he is, he missed the right service.

“And I just feel in some games, he was not getting that [service] which is obviously not his fault but I do think he is a quality striker. I really enjoyed working with him.

“But look, don’t take anything away from Pirates, I knew he was going through a bad patch at that time. I loved [Terrence] Dzvukamanja, I think he is an amazing player.

“He’s probably one of the best headers of the ball in that league when you see him in training when he heads the ball, he’s phenomenal.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him miss a header and his last two goals for Pirates have both been headers and he works tirelessly hard. When I first got out there, he was getting a little bit of bad press and I couldn’t understand it because he wasn’t the player I was seeing in training.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Pirates duo have disappointed this season, managing just three goals between them, with winger Monnapule Saleng carrying the goal-scoring burden for the Buccaneers.

Their game, however, improved somewhat after working with Chickelday given they scored their first goals of the season in January when the coach was still at the club.

WHATS’ NEXT? Pirates are away to Swallows FC in the PSL on Friday.