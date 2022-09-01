Orlando Pirates’ Eva Nga never dreamt playing with Lorch

The 29-year-old Cameroonian is fond of the day he watched his teammate score to sink 2019 Afcon hosts Egypt

Orlando Pirates striker Beinvenu Eva Nga says he never dreamt playing alongside Thembinkosi Lorch as he declares the Buccaneers’ intentions to win the Premier Soccer League title.

The Cameroonian idolises his teammate who charmed him when he watched Lorch grab Bafana Bafana’s goal that eliminated Egypt from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cairo.

Pirates are bidding for a first league title since the 2011/12 season and Eva Nga is confident they have the material to achieve that.

“We have quality players in the squad. I was watching the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when Lorch scored,” Eva Nga told Pirates’ media.

“I never dreamt I would play with Lorch in the same team but today I am and that is a great thing for me. This is a blessing and I need to take it with two hands and work hard to be here for too long. We have quality in the team. We can win the league title, we can win many things.”

After grabbing Pirates’ goal in their 1-0 win over Swallows FC in the season opener, Eva Nga threatened to go on a scoring rampage.

But the forward has hit a dry patch, going on a five-match goal drought that has attracted booing from the stands.

He is, however, confident he will pick himself up and rediscover his scoring touch.

“If you win something with the club, your name is going to be there forever,” said Eva Nga.

“When they look at the squad for the 2022/23 season that won, your name is going to be there forever, no one will remove you. That is what I want to do.

“When I leave here and they say let us check the trophies won during the 2022/23 season, I’ll be happy that I did something for the team that believed in me.

“I’m going to do it because I have confidence in myself. I know who I am, I know the kind of player I am.

“I have a lot of confidence that everything will be fine. I’ll keep on working hard and listen to the coach, respect everyone even the kit manager you much respect him. I’ll take everyone the same way. If you are big, you must be humble because it is those people who will place you on top.”

Pirates visit Maritzburg United on Sunday as Eva Nga hopes to get back to scoring ways.